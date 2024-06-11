Australian Open 2024: Abhishek Yeligar through to the main draw 

Badminton action at the Australian Open has commenced and the first day of this Super 500 saw some superb gameplay. In the midst of it all, Abhishek Yeligar was the one who gave Indian fans something to cheer about.

Getting the day started on court three at the Quaycentre was an all-Indian clash between Yeligar and youngster Shashwat Dalal. The first game saw the compatriots go toe to toe, before the Yeligar capitalized on a few loose strokes to win 21-14.

Carrying that momentum forward, the 29-year-old absolutely dominated the second game. Fierce in his speed and attack, Yeligar sealed the deal 21-5, to set up a clash with home hero Jie Ying Chan.

Abhishek Yeligar’s second round of qualification at the Australian Open began much like his first. The Indian and his counterpart began varily, exchanging points back and forth. However, all of that changed after the mid-game interval. The World No. 202 began hunting the shuttle down with ease, taking the win 21-15.

From there, Yeligar only got better in the second game. This time, he put distance between himself and the Australian early into the game, always staying ahead by a few points before clinching the game 21-14.

With this, the 29-year-old had entered the men's singles main draw of the Australian Open, setting up a clash with Misha Zilbermen for his round of 32.

Elsewhere in Sydney, Harshita Rout and Sruti Swain crashed out in their opening round of the Super 500. Playing in the main draw against home favorites Dania Nugroho and Kai Qi Bernice Teoh.

The charm of playing on a familiar field certainly worked out for Nugroho and Teoh, as they edged out the Indians 21-19, 21-19 in just 36 minutes.

Australian Open 2024: Results at the end of day one (Indians Only)

Men's Singles Qualification Round of 16

Abhishek Yeligar (India) beat Shashwat Dalal (India) 21-14, 21-5

Men's Singles Qualification Quarterfinals

Abhishek Yeligar (India) beat Jie Ying Chan (Australia) 21-15, 21-14

Women's Doubles Round of 32

Dania Nugroho/Kai Qi Bernice Teoh (Australia) beat Harshita Rout/Sruti Swain (India) 21-19, 21-19,