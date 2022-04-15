Ayush Shetty wins U-19 boys singles event at All India Junior Ranking Badminton tournament; Darshan Pujari-Abhinav Thakur triumph in doubles

Ayush Shetty emerged as Under-19 boys singles champion at the Yonex-Sunrise Union Bank of India All India Junior Ranking Badminton tournament in Bengaluru on Friday.

The six-day-long tournament was organized by Prakash Padukone Sports Management at the Padukone Dravid Center for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru.

On the eve of the sixth and final day, Darshan Pujari was in line to bag a double crown. However, Karnataka teenager Ayush Shetty spoiled Darshan’s party with a splendid performance.

Maharashtra’s Darshan had to be satisfied with an Under-19 boys doubles title as he and Abhinav Thakur emerged as champions.

Vennala K and Shriyanshi Valishetty excelled in the U-19 girls doubles. (Pic credit: BAI)

Ayush Shetty upset fifth seed Darshan Pujari in straight games

After knocking out top seed Pranav Rao Gandham of Telangana in the quarter-finals on Thursday, Darshan Pujari looked like the hot favorite to win the U-19 boys singles crown.

However, tenth seed Ayush Shetty surprised Darshan Pujari 21-14, 21-16 in straight games. Sixteen-year-old Ayush took just 33 minutes to get the better of fifth seed Darshan.

Ayush, who stunned second seed Bharat Raghav in the semis on Thursday, controlled the game from the beginning and never allowed his senior rival to make a comeback in the match.

Darshan Pujari and Abhinav Thakur excel in doubles

Third-seeded Darshan Pujari and Abhinav Thakur edged past Nicholas Nathan Raj and Tushar Suveer 21-19, 18-21, 21-19 in the U-19 boys doubles summit clash, which lasted 50 minutes.

Meanwhile, Unseeded Vennala K and Shriyanshi Valishetty toppled top seeds Gnanadha Karthikeyan and Sania Sikkandar 12-21, 21-19, 21-14 in the Under-19 girls doubles final.

The U-19 mixed doubles title was captured by Mayank Rana and Nardhana VR, who ousted Samarveer and Radhika Sharma 21-17, 21-10 in a one-sided final.

World No. 9 in the men’s singles, Lakshya Sen was the chief guest of the vent and distributed the prizes. BAI joint secretary Omar Rashid, former All England Open champion Prakash Padukone and other BAI officials were also present on the occasion.

Results (Finals)

Under-19 boys singles

10-Ayush Shetty bt 5-Darshan Pujari 21-14, 21-16 (33 minutes)

Under-19 boys doubles

3-Darshan Pujari-Abhinav Thakur bt Nicholas Nathan Raj-Tushar Suveer 21-19, 18-21, 21-19 (50 minutes)

Under-19 girls doubles

Vennala K-Shriyanshi Valishetty bt 1-Gnanadha Karthikeyan-Sania Sikkandar 12-21, 21-19, 21-14 (42 minutes)

Under-19 mixed doubles

Mayank Rana-Nardhana VR bt Samarveer-Radhika Sharma 21-17, 21-10 (25 minutes).

Edited by Ritwik Kumar