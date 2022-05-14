Thomas Cup final: Our best chance to win, says B Sai Praneeth; several former players back India to beat Indonesia

The entire Indian badminton fraternity has been experiencing memorable days during the ongoing BWF 2022 Thomas Cup. The young and dynamic Indian men’s badminton team earned a place in history by reaching the Thomas Cup final - a first for the country.

After shocking former five-time champions Malaysia and 2016 winners Denmark in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, respectively, India are bracing for a final showdown against 14-time champions Indonesia.

Indonesia, who defeated China 3-2 in last year’s Thomas Cup final in Aarhus, Denmark, will be raring to defend their title after beating Japan 3-2.

Several current and former players are predicting India’s triumph against the mighty Indonesians in Sunday’s summit clash.

Former World Championship bronze medalist B Sai Praneeth acknowledged the magnificent performance by the Indian team and termed it a great achievement.

Talking to Sportskeeda, B Sai Praneeth said that unlike in previous years, this time the Indian team grabbed their opportunity.

“Definitely it’s a great achievement being in the final of the Thomas Cup. We had chances a couple of times before but this time they took the opportunity and everyone played really well. They all have a great team spirit.”

The world No. 19 Sai Praneeth, who has represented India in several Thomas Cup tournaments before, believes India have the best chance to win their maiden Thomas Cup title this year.

“I think we have the best ever chance to win the Thomas Cup this year. All the players looked in good nick and ready for the big challenge on Sunday. I will cheer for the boys from the bottom of my heart. My best wishes are with them."

Thomas Cup success is like winning a World Cup for us: RMV Gurusaidutt

Sai Praneeth’s long-time training partner and Indian player RMV Gurusaidutt opined that the team has realized the dreams of several former players.

The former world No. 19 compared this feat to India’s 2011 World Cup cricket triumph.

“It is like a World Cup for us. We started as underdogs but entered the final in style. Everyone is playing so well. They are all in tremendous form and high on confidence. It looked like all 10 players were in sync. The way they were motivating and boosting each other was incredible. Everyone wanted to win and was ready to stretch themselves fully for the team's cause. I think the team bonding is amazing. Look at the wild celebrations and ecstasy on the faces of every player. It was so good to see. They are enjoying each other's success."

He gave the credit for this success to the bonding that exists between the players.

“In the team events, staying together, training together, and enjoying together are the key factors. The team is doing exactly that. These boys have made the entire country so proud of their remarkable achievements. We always wanted to do well in the Thomas Cup but never really did. We were close but just couldn’t click together. This team has that hunger to win. They displayed champion stuff. I believe the way our boys have been playing in the tournament, we have the best chance to beat Indonesia in the final and win our first Thomas Cup.”

The former ace player believes that Kidambi Srikanth playing the second singles is proving handy for the team.

“Srikanth playing second singles has been proving to be good for us. It feels like a blessing in disguise for the team. Lakshya has been playing really well over the last year but he is facing the toughest opponent. Srikanth pulled out some sensational wins in the second singles. The way he beat the Malaysian in the quarters and that roar after the victory was a magical moment. It just pumped up the entire squad. Prannoy has been amazing throughout and I am really proud of him. Satwik and Chirag provided the missing link. We were always missing that world-class pair in our squad during our peak years. Men's doubles is not our weakness right now. Besides Satwik-Chirag, the other two pairs are also brilliant."

This is perhaps the strongest Indian team: Uday Pawar

Former Indian men’s doubles player Uday Pawar considers this team to be the strongest in Indian badminton history.

Pawar, who was a bronze medalist at the 1982 and 1986 Asian Games, backed the Indian team to beat Indonesia in the Thomas Cup final.

“We have perhaps the strongest overall team in Indian Thomas Cup history and I feel we have a very good chance of winning the finals against Indonesia. All our players are in good form and we have a good chance of winning each of these matches. I hope they all fight hard, and my best wishes are with all of them."

Chirag Shetty is one of the key members of the Indian team. He was trained and groomed by Pawar during his early years at the Goregaon Sports Club in Mumbai.

Job is not finished yet, go for gold now: Chetan Anand

Chetan Anand hailed the Indian team for providing the historic moment. India’s former best singles player with a personal best world ranking of 10, urged the team to concentrate on the Thomas Cup final.

“Very proud of the team players and all of them contributed to the wins in some way or the other. It was a team effort and a historic moment for Indian badminton. They shouldn’t be happy with this and concentrate on the finals as the job is not done fully."

Chetan Anand also praised the superlative efforts of Srikanth, Prannoy, and Satwik-Chirag in this edition of the Thomas Cup.

“Srikanth and Prannoy were exceptional and the doubles team of Satwik and Chirag have been awesome and pulled out of the crucial doubles match which we were lacking in earlier years."

Victory over Denmark was sensational: Leroy D’sa

Leroy D’sa, one of the finest doubles players the country has ever produced, stated that victory against Denmark in the Thomas Cup semifinal is the highlight of India’s campaign so far.

“The victory over Denmark was most certainly sensational. Indian players have won many tournaments over the years but have always faltered in team events. This team has played great badminton and I wouldn't be surprised if they come out winning against Indonesia. They are the underdogs but have enough of ammo to upset the apple cart of the more fancied Indonesia. Their confidence is high and they can win the trophy.”

A perfect birthday gift for me from the Indian team: Nikhil Kanetkar

Former Olympian and now successful coach Nikhil Kanetkar thanked the Indian team for making his 43rd birthday a special one.

“Yes it was a perfect day yesterday. I was at the NKB Academy with the players. It was such a historic result for the Indian boys in the Thomas Cup. Thank you guys for making my birthday a special one. They should be going for the gold medal now.”

India certainly have the upper hand against Indonesia: Sagar Chopda

Another former Indian shuttler, Sagar Chopda, feels India have the upper hand against Indonesia. He also expressed his faith in Lakshya Sen's ability.

“We will definitely have the upper hand tomorrow against Indonesia. I just have the feeling that Lakshya Sen might get the better of Anthony Ginting in the first singles. Lakshya played well against his respective top opponents but could not win his last two ties. However, I am confident that Lakshya will provide India with a winning start in the final. He has beaten Ginting before in straight games and that will give him an added advantage.”

The former Indian player Chopda is a senior coach at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bengaluru and has been closely associated with Lakshya in the last few years.

“This year the Indian team has solid depth in both singles as well as doubles. Never in the past had we had so many good players in one team. Before the tournament itself, we knew that this team would do wonders and they lived up to the expectations. I just hope they carry on and win the final against Indonesia as the holders lack a third quality singles player. Even in doubles, we can beat them.”

Back-to-back dramatic 3-2 wins against Malaysia and Denmark have raised the expectations of the Indian badminton fans. They now want nothing less than a gold medal from the national team in the Thomas Cup.

