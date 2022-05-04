Badminton: 2024 Paris Olympics qualification regulations announced; New Zealand withdraws from Thomas Cup

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) qualification regulations for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The qualification period for the Paris Olympics 2024 will begin on May 1, 2023. Players will have the chance to qualify for the Olympics until 28 April 2024. The world rankings as of April 30, 2024, will be used to determine the initial list of players who have qualified for the Paris Olympics.

The total quota at the Paris Olympics is 172 places (86 men and 86 women). The quota includes two host country places and four universality places in addition to the regular quota places of 166.

Read: PV Sindhu settles for bronze at Asia Championships, skips medal ceremony

Each National Olympic Committee (NOC) has a maximum quota of eight places each for men and women.

In each singles discipline, an NOC has a maximum of two quota places if the players are ranked within the top 16 as of the qualification date. There is a total of 35 quota places, one host country place, and two universality places.

Each singles discipline must also have at least two athletes from each of the five Continental Confederations, provided the player is ranked within the top 250.

In each doubles discipline, an NOC has a maximum of two quota places if both pairs are ranked within the top eight on the qualification date. There should be at least one pair from each of the five Continental Confederations, provided they are ranked within the top 50 on the qualification date.

COVID-19 hits New Zealand badminton team

The New Zealand badminton team has withdrawn from the BWF Thomas Cup finals. The withdrawal comes in the wake of several players testing positive for COVID-19.

New Zealand’s badminton governing body confirmed that several players tested positive for COVID-19 during the Oceania Championships in Melbourne and in the subsequent days following the tournament.

The sport's global governing body, the BWF, has replaced New Zealand with the USA. The decision was taken after no other Oceania Member Association was able to fulfill the continental quota place. Hong Kong and Spain were next in line based on the world rankings. However, the teams declined to play in the Thomas Cup, a statement from the BWF confirmed.

Team USA will be placed in Group D alongside Japan, Malaysia, and England.

The BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals begin on Sunday, May 8 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Also read: PV Sindhu slams refereeing after loss to Akane Yamaguchi in Asia Championships semi-finals

Edited by Ritwik Kumar