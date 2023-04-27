Badminton Asia Championships 2023: Results at the end of Day 1

The Badminton Asia Championships 2023 commenced on Tuesday, April 25 in Dubai at Sheikh Rashid Bin Hamdan Indoor Hall at the Al Nasr Club. Several Indian players were seen in action during the opening day of the event.

Indian duo Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan squared off against Vietnam's Van Anh Than and Van Hai Pham in a Round 1 match of the Mixed Doubles event. The Indian pair started off on a positive note, having won the first set 21-17. However, they couldn't hold on to their victory as they lost the next couple of sets 18-21 and 12-21.

After a bad run in their first match, Venkat and Juhi did wonders in their next match against Nepal's Prince Dahal and Rasila Maharjan. They lost the first game 18-21 but thrashed the Nepalese players in the next couple of sets, winning them by margins of 21-3 and 21-13.

Meanwhile, in Group C of the Mixed Doubles event, India's Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy defeated UAE's Taabia Khan and Dev Vishnu 21-15 and 21-11 in two sets to win the match. They also won their next match against Alyssa Yasbel Leonardo and Alvin Morada.

Rohan and Sikki bagged the first set 21-17 and managed to win the second set too by a margin of 25-23, in what was a close-fought game. They have registered two wins in both matches they played on Day 1.

India lost their Women's Doubles match in the final set. Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker lost to the Philippines' Alyssa Yasbel Leonardo and Thea Marie Pomar. The Indians lost the first set 15-21 but bounced back to win the second set 21-15.

The final set went in favor of Alyssa and Thea as they won 21-11 and the match too. Nithin H.V. and Poorvisha S Ram, on the other hand, earned a comfortable victory in their Mixed Doubles match, with scores of 12-21 and 21-9 from just two sets.

Earlier in the day, Nithin & Poorvisha lost to Thailand's Chasinee Korepap and Ratchapol Makkasasithorn. The scores from the match are 24-22, 22-24 and 21-12. The Indians fought back really well to win the second set but couldn't put on a show in the decider.

Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker were in action once again as they took Maldives' Aminath Nabeeha and Fathimath Nabaaha. A comfortable win for the Indians in the Women's Doubles event with scores of 21-10 and 21-15.

The best encounter of the day saw Indian stars Ashwini Ponnappa and B. Sumeeth Reddy in action against Hong Kong's Chun Man Tang and Ying Suet Tse. The Indians won 21-16 and 21-17 from a couple of sets in the Round of 32 fixtures.

Badminton Asia Championships 2023: Day 1 Results (Indians Only)

Mixed Doubles - Group B

Round 1 - Venkat Gaurav Prasad & Juhi Dewangan (India) beat Van Anh Than and Van Hai Pham (Vietnam) 2-1

Scores: 21-17, 18-21, 12-21

Round 3 - Venkat Gaurav Prasad & Juhi Dewangan (India) beat Prince Dahal and Rasila Maharjan (Nepal) 2-1

Scores: 18-21, 21-3, 21-13

Mixed Doubles - Group C

Round 1 - Rohan Kapoor & Sikki Reddy (India) beat Taabia Khan and Dev Vishnu (UAE) 2-0

Scores: 21-15, 21-11

Round 3 - Rohan Kapoor & Sikki Reddy (India) beat Alyssa Yasbel Leonardo and Alvin Morada (Philippines) 2-0

Scores: 21-17, 25-23

Mixed Doubles - Group D

Round 1 - Chasinee Korepap and Ratchapol Makkasasithorn (Thailand) beat Nithin H.V. and Poorvisha S Ram (India) 2-1

Scores: 24-22, 22-24, 21-12

Round 2 - Aakash Ravikumar & Aleena Qathun (UAE) lost to Nithin H.V. and Poorvisha S Ram (India) 0-2

Scores: 12-21, 9-21

Women's Doubles - Group B

Round 1 - Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker (India) lost to Alyssa Yasbel Leonardo and Thea Marie Pomar (Philippines) 1 - 2

Scores: 15-21, 21-15, 11-21

Round 3 - Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker (India) beat Aminath Nabeeha and Fathimath Nabaaha (Maldives) 2-0

Scores: 21-10, 21-15

Mixed Doubles

Round of 32 - Chun Man Tang and Ying Suet Tse (Hong Kong) lost to Ashwini Ponnappa and B Sumeeth Reddy (India) 0-2

Scores: 16-21, 17-21

Poll : 0 votes