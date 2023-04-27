Badminton Asia Championships 2023: Results at the end of Day 2

Day 2 of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 saw the Round of 32 matches take place across various events at Sheikh Rashid Bin Hamdan Indoor Hall at the Al Nasr Club.

India's Malvika Bansaod crashed out of the Women's Singles event after losing to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi. Aakarshi Kashyap also failed to win her Women's Singles match and lost both sets by huge margins of 6-21 and 12-21

Meanwhile, Indian Men's Doubles pair Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala also lost to Japanese opponents in their Round of 32 match.

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen succumbed to a defeat against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in his Round of 32 match of the Men's Singles event. He lost the first game 21-7 but fought hard to win the second. However, it was Loh who bagged the victory with a 23-21 margin.

PV Sindhu squared off against Taiwan's Hsu Wen-chi. The Indian player won both sets 21-15 and 22-20 to progress to the next round of the competition. Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, on the other hand, also registered a victory against Malaysia's Tan Kian Meng and Tan Wee Kiong.

They won their Men's Doubles Round of 32 match with scores of 14-21 and 17-21. Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy won against Malaysian opponents in the Mixed Doubles event, while Sankar Prasad Udayakumar and PS Ravikrishna lost their Men's Doubles match against Wei Chong and Kai Wun from Malaysia.

India faced another defeat in the Men's Doubles event with M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila losing to a Malaysian pair once again. However, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand bounced back to register a victory after losing the first set 17-21.

They won the next couple of sets 21-17 and 21-18 to make it to the next round of the Women's Doubles competition. Moreover, H. S. Prannoy earned a comfortable victory against Maldives' Naing Phone Pyae with scores of 21-14 and 21-9.

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth also won against Bahrain's Adnan Ebrahim in the Men's Singles Event. The Indian duo of Ashwini Bhat, Shikha Gautam and Ashna Roy, Haritha Manazhiyil H also lost their Women's Doubles Round of 32 matches.

Badminton Asia Championships 2023: Day 2 Results (Indians Only)

Women's Singles

Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) beat Malvika Bansod (India) 2-0

Scores: 25-23, 21-19

Aakarshi Kashyap (India) lost to Komang Ayu Cahya Dewi (Indonesia) 0-2

Scores: 6-21, 12-21

Hsu Wen-chi (Taiwan) lost to PV Sindhu (India) 0-2

Scores: 15-21, 20-22

Men's Singles

Loh Kean Yew (Indonesia) beat Lakshya Sen (India) 2-0

Scores: 21-7, 23-21

Phone Pyae Naing (Myanmar) lost to Prannoy H. S. (India) 0-2

Scores: 14-21, 9-21

Kidambi Srikanth (India) beat Adnan Ebrahim (Bahrain) 2-0

Scores: 21-13, 21-8

Men's Doubles

Takuro Hoki & Yugo Kobayashi (Japan) beat Krishna Prasad Garaga & Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala (India) 2-0

Scores: 21-15, 21-17

Tan Kian Meng & Tan Wee Kiong (Malaysia) lost to Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty (India) 0-2

Scores: 14-21, 17-21

Man Wei Chong & Kai Wun Tee (Malaysia) beat P.S Ravikrishna & Sankar Prasad Udayakumar (India) 2-0

Scores: 21-12, 21-17

Ong Yew Sin & Teo Ee Yi (Malaysia) beat M.R. Arjun & Dhruv Kapila (India) 2-1

Scores: 12-21, 21-16, 21-12

Women's Doubles

Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand (India) beat Lanny Tria Mayasari & Ribka Sugiarto (Indonesia) 2-1

Scores: 17-21, 21-17, 21-18

Ashwini Bhat K. & Shikha Gautam (India) lost to Meilysa Trias Puspitasari & Rachel Allessya Rose (Indonesia) 1-2

Scores: 22-20, 12-21, 18-21

Haritha Manazhiyil H & Ashna Roy (India) lost to Jongkolphan Kititharakul & Rawinda Prajongjai (Thailand) 0-2

Scores: 11-21, 2-21

Mixed Doubles﻿

Rohan Kapoor & Sikki Reddy (India) beat Chan Peng Soon & Cheah Yee See (Malaysia) 2-0

Scores: 21-12, 21-16

