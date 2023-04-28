Badminton Asia Championships 2023: Results at the end of Day 3

Quite a few Indian shuttlers competed in the Round of 16 matches at the Badminton Asia Championships 2023. The matches took place across various courts at Sheikh Rashid Bin Hamdan Indoor Hall at the Al Nasr Club.

India's mixed doubles pair Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reedy received a walkover against South Korea's Seo Seung-Jae and Chae Yoo-Jung. Meanwhile, Ashwini Ponnappa and B. Sumeeth Reddy succumbed to a defeat in their Round of 16 fixture.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy earned a victory against Na Sung-seung and Jin Yong in the Men's Doubles event. They won in straight sets with scores of 21-15 and 21-17 to make it into the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023.

Kidambi Srikanth, however, lost his men's singles match against Japan's Kodai Naraoka.

The Japanese shuttler won the first set 21-14. However, the Indian bounced back and registered a hard-fought second-set victory by a 20-22 margin. Naraoka then outplayed Srikanth in the final set as the Indian lost 21-9.

H.S. Prannoy, on the other hand, defeated Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo with scores of 21-16, 5-21 and 21-18.

PV Sindhu is through to the quarter-finals of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023, having defeated China's Han Yue in the women's singles event. Meanwhile, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand's opponents received a bye in the women's doubles event.

Badminton Asia Championships 2023: Day 3 Results (Indians Only)

Badminton - Olympics: Day 7

Women's Singles

Han Yue (China) lost to Pusarla V. Sindhu (India) 0-2

Scores: 12-21, 15-22.

Men's Singles

Kodai Naraoka (Japan) beat Kidambi Srikanth (India) 2-1

Scores: 21-14, 20-22, 21-9.

Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo (Indonesia) lost to Prannoy H. S. (India) 1-2

Scores: 16-21, 21-5, 18-21.

Mixed Doubles

Rohan Kapoor & Reddy Sikki (India) beat Seo Seung Jae & Chae Yu Jung (South Korea) - Walkover

Chang Ko-chi & Lee Chih-Chen (Taiwan) beat Ashwini Ponnappa & B. Sumeeth Reddy (India) 2-0

Scores: 21-15, 21-17.

Men's Doubles

Jin Yong & Na Sung Seung (South Korea) lost to Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty (India) 0-2

Scores: 13-21, 11-21.

Women's Doubles

Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand Pullela (India) lost to Jeong Na Eun & Kim Hye Jeong (South Korea) - Walkover.

