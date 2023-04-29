Badminton Asia Championships 2023: Results at the end of Day 4

The Indian shuttlers participated in four matches on Friday, April 28, at the Badminton Asia Championships 2023. All matches took place at the Sheikh Rashid Bin Hamdan Indoor Hall at the Al Nasr Club in Dubai.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were the only Indian duo that made it to the semi-final round, with the duo winning their match in the men's doubles event. They defeated Indonesia's Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan with scores of 21-11 and 21-12.

Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy lost to Indonesian opponents in their mixed doubles match. The Indian pair lost the first game 21-18 but came back stronger and won the second game 19-21. However, Rohan and Sikki lost the final game with a score of 21-15.

Sindhu failed to open her winning account against An Se Young

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu lost to South Korea's An Se-young in the women's singles quarter-final match. Sindhu won the first game 21-18 and took a 1-0 lead in the match.

However, the former world champion couldn't hold onto her lead as the Korean athlete left no stone unturned to defeat Sindhu by a huge margin. An Se-young won the last couple of sets with scores of 5-21 and 9-21, respectively.

Prannoy HS retired during the second game of his quarter-final match due to an injury. He lost the first game 11-21 to Japanese player Kanta Tsuneyama and the second game was 9-13 in favor of Tsuneyama when Prannoy sustained an injury.

Badminton Asia Championships 2023: Day 4 Results (Indians Only)

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won their quarter-final match

Women's Singles

PV Sindhu (India) lost to An Se-young (South Korea) 1-2

Scores: 21-18, 5-21, 9-21

Men's Singles

HS Prannoy (India) lost to Kanta Tsuneyama (Japan) 1-0 (Retired)

Scores: 11-21, 9-13 (Retired)

Men's Doubles

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (India) beat Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan (Indonesia) 2-0

Scores: 21-11, 21-12

Mixed Doubles

Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy (India) lost to Dejan Ferdinansyah and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja (Indonesia) 2-1

Scores: 21-18, 19-21, 21-15

