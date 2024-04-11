Badminton Asia Championships 2024: Indian campaign draws to early close

Just three days into the tournament, India’s campaign at the Badminton Asia Championships has drawn to a close. After a disappointing day yesterday, PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, and Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa all lost their matches today (April 11).

First up on the court were Crasto and Ponappa, as they battled Japan's third seeds Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida. The Indians were on court for the first time in the tournament, after receiving a walkover yesterday.

Crasto and Ponappa got off to a strong start, keeping pace with their Japanese opponents. However, they lost the first set 21-17, before losing the next game 21-12.

Despite this loss, the duo have confirmed their spot at the 2024 Olympics, after compatriots Treesa Jolly and Gayathri Gopichand were knocked out of the championships in the opening round.

Up next at the Badminton Asia Championships was HS Prannoy. Coming into this match, the seventh seed was in great form, having beaten Lu Guang Zu in his first round yesterday.

Unfortunately, the Indian was unable to bring that same rhythm and energy to the court today. He lost to unseeded Taiwanese Lin Chun-Yi 18-21, 21-11 in just 43 minutes.

The last Indian in action today was former World Champion and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu. The women's singles star has struggled with finding consistency after dealing with multiple injuries over the last two years and that tide is yet to turn.

Today, Sindhu was up against China's Han Yue, a player she led 5-0 in their head-to-head. The last time the two clashed was at the Badminton Asia Team Championships earlier in the year, where the Indian beat her opponent in straight sets, in under 40 minutes.

However, Han Yue has finally managed to get past Sindhu. The Chinese beat the Tokyo bronze-medalist 21-18, 13-21, 21-17 today on home ground at the Badminton Asia Championships.

Badminton Asia Championships 2024: Full results at the end of day three (Indians Only)

Women's Doubles Round of 16

Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida (Japan) beat Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto (India) 21-17, 21-12

Men's Singles Round of 32

Lin Chun-Yi (Chinese Taipei) beat HS Prannoy (India) 21-18, 21-11

Women's Singles Round of 16

Han Yue (China) beat PV Sindhu (India) 21-18, 13-21, 21-17