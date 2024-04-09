Badminton Asia Championships 2024: Malvika Bansod, Satish Karunakaran/Aadya Variyath shine on opening day

The Badminton Asia Championships have begun and the opening day had a majority of doubles matches lined up for India, with players bringing in overwhelmingly positive results.

The sister duo of Rutuparna and Swetaparna Panda was in action twice today, and while they had to work for their first win against Weng Chi Ng and Pui Chi Wa, they breezed past Urmi Akter and Mst Nasima Khatun later in the day.

Elsewhere, the women's doubles duo of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thakar also had a strong start at the Badminton Asia Championships, winning both their matches today.

The mixed doubles duo of Sathish Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath mirrored their compatriots, clinching two wins over the course of the day to advance to their next round.

India's only singles player in action today was Malvika Bansod, and the youngster didn't disappoint. Bansod beat Nurani Ratu Azzahra in her opening round, before annihilating Sofia Zakirova 21-4, 21-5 in her next match.

Badminton Asia Championships: Full results at the end of day one (Indians Only)

Here is how Indian players fared across the board on the opening day of the Badminton Asia Championships:

Women's Doubles Group A Round 1

Rutuparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda (India) beat Weng Chi Ng/Pui Chi Wa (Macau, China) 21-18, 21-16

Women's Doubles Group C Round 1

Simran Singhi/Ritika Thakar (India) Felicia Xin Hui Fong/Fong Flora Cin Jie (Malaysia) 21-11, 21-16

Women's Doubles Group C Round 2

Simran Singhi/Ritika Thakar (India) beat Aminath Razzaq/ Fathimath Razzaq (Maldives) 21-10, 21-18

Women's Doubles Group A Round 3

Rutuparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda (India) beat Urmi Akter/Mst Nasima Khatun (Bangladesh) 21-6, 21-6,

Mixed Doubles Group A Round 1

Sathish Karunakaran/Aadya Variyath (India) ND Nazmul Islam/Nishan Uddin (Bangladesh) 21-15, 21-7

Mixed Doubles Group C Round 2

Ashith Surya/Amrutha Pramuthesh (India) beat Leong Lok Chong/ Weng Chi Ng 24-22, 21-11

Mixed Doubles Group A Round 3

Satish Karunakaran/ Aadya Variyath (India) beat Mahd Shaikh/Khadijah Kawthar (Saudi Arabia) 21-11, 21-18

Mixed Doubles Group C Round 3

Pham Van Hai/Than Van Anh (Vietnam) beat Ashith Surya/Amrutha Pramuthesh (India) 21-16, 17-21, 21-13

Women's Singles Group B Round 1

Malvika Bansod (India) beat Nurani Ratu Azzahra (United Arab Emirates) 21-18, 21-10

Women's Singles Group B Round 3

Malvika Bansod (India) beat Sofia Zakirova (Uzbekistan) 21-4, 21-5

Men's Doubles Group A Round 3

Hariharan Amsakarunan/Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi (India) beat Madhuka Dulanjana/Lahiru Weerasinghe (Sri Lanka) 21-10, 21-5