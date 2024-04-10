Badminton Asia Championships 2024: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy through to pre-quarters, Lakshya Sen, Srikanth Kidambi stumble

After a strong opening day at the Badminton Asia Championships, the Indian contingent struggled to find their rhythm today (April 10). Out of the 14 times the country’s shuttlers took to court in China, only twice did they emerge victorious.

The day began on a shaky note for India, with Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, and Priyanshu Rajawat all failing to make it past their first round. Sen clashed swords with first seed Shi Yu Qi, while Srikanth and Rajawat battled Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Lee Zee Jia respectively. All three of them lost in straight sets.

Elsewhere, India's campaign in the men's and mixed doubles at the Badminton Asia Championships drew to a close today. In the men's doubles, the standout performers were MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, who pushed seventh seeds Liu Yu Chen and Ou Xuan Yi to three grueling sets.

The women's doubles saw an abysmal display from Treesa Jolly and Gayathri Gopichand. The duo fell short to China’s Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning 21-2, 21-11. Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa are still in the running after receiving a walkover in their opening round.

India's saving grace at the Badminton Asia Championships today were singles stars PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy. Sindhu notched a hard-fought win over Malaysia’s Goh Jin Wei in a match that went the full distance.

Meanwhile, Prannoy pulled off an impressive feat, beating China's Lu Guang Zu for the first time ever. The marathon match saw the shuttlers fight it out for an hour and a half, with the Indian seed seven eventually winning 17-21, 23-21, 23-21.

Badminton Asia Championships 2024: Dull results at the end of Day 2

Here is how Indian shuttlers fared through the round of 32 at the Badminton Asia Championships:

Men’s Singles Round of 32

Shi Yu Qi (China) beat Lakshya Sen (India) 21-19, 21-15

Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (Indonesia) beat Srikanth Kidambi (India) 21-14, 21-13

HS Prannoy (India) beat Lu Guang Zu (China) 17-21, 23-21, 23-21

Lee Zee Jia (Malaysia) beat Priyanshu Rajawat (India) 21-9, 21-13

Men's Doubles Round of 32

Liang Wei Kang/Wang Chang (China) beat Krishna Prasad Garaga/Sai Pratheek (India) 2-14, 21-17

Liu Yu Chen/Ou Xuan Yi (China) beat MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila (India) 23-21, 21-19, 26-24

Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik (Malaysia) beat Hariharan Amsakarunan/Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi (India) 21-15, 21-14

Women's Singles Round of 32

PV Sindhu (India) beat Goh Jin Wei (Malaysia) 18-21, 21-14, 21-19

Sim Yu Jin (South Korea) beat Malvika Bansod (India) 21-18, 21-19

Busanan Ongbamrungphan (Thailand) beat Aakarshi Kashyap (India) 21-10, 21-11

Women's Doubles Round of 32

Zhang Shu Xian/Zhenh Yu (China) beat Rutuparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda (India) 21-8, 21-13

Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning (China) beat Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand (India) 21-2, 21-11

Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee (South Korea) beat Simran Singhi/Ritika Thakar (India) 21-5, 21-7

Mixed Doubles Round of 32

Lee Chun Hei Reginald/Ng Tsz Yau (Hong Kong) beat Sathish Karunakaran/Aadya Variyath (India) 21-12, 21-13