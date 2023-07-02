Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2023: Indian squad leaves for Indonesia

The Indian badminton squad is all set to prove their mettle in the Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2023. They left for Indonesia on Sunday, July 2, to take part in the tournament, following an intensive two-week training camp at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula.

This preparation camp was supported by REC Limited and aimed to enhance team readiness. It was conducted in collaboration with the Badminton Association of India (BAI) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

It is pertinent to mention that REC Limited is a Maharatna Company under the Ministry of Power and has been actively involved in supporting excellence in multiple domains.

The alliance with REC Limited assists BAI in further strengthening its development and training programs. This enables a boost to badminton in India while also backing grassroots initiatives and necessary infrastructure.

Sanjay Mishra, who is the general secretary of BAI, expressed his confidence in the Indian contingent ahead of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2023. He believes that the squad possesses winning capabilities and also wished them good luck. The statement reads:

"We have a formidable squad that has the ability to challenge the best. I wish each of them, as well as the coaching staff, all the best for the Championships."

As far as the Indian squad is considered, it is placed in Group C for the group stage of the tournament. In their group, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong are also placed. Notably, the top two participants from each group will get a ticket to the knockout stage.

The Indian squad includes the likes of Lakshya Sharma, Samarveer, Ayush Shetty, and Dhruv Negi in boys' singles. Whereas, Nichola Nathan Raj/Tushar Suveer, Divyam Arora/Mayank Rana are named in boys double.

In girls' singles, Rakshita Sree, Shriyanshi Valishetty, Tara Shah, and Anmol Kharb have paved the way. While Radhika Sharma/Tanvi Sharma, and Karnika Sree/Taneesha Singh are included in girls' doubles.

Mixed doubles carry the likes of Samarveer/Radhika Sharma, and Arulmurugan R/Srinidhi N to make it a formidable contingent. Here is a table summing up the squad:

Category Players Boys Singles Lakshya Sharma, Samarveer, Ayush Shetty, Dhruv Negi Girls Singles Rakshita Sree, Shriyanshi Valishetty, Tara Shah, Anmol Kharb Boys Doubles Nichola Nathan Raj/Tushar Suveer, Divyam Arora/Mayank Rana Girls Doubles Radhika Sharma/Tanvi Sharma, Karnika Sree/Taneesha Singh Mixed Doubles Samarveer/Radhika Sharma, Arulmurugan R/Srinidhi N

