Badminton Asia Junior Championships - Indian player's individual event results

The 2023 Badminton Asia Junior Championships' individual campaign kicked off in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on July 12. While India suffered a disappointing loss in the team event against Indonesia earlier in the tournament, the young guns were well-rested and ready to fight back for their individual matches.

First up on the court was Lakshay Sharma. The 11th seed in the boy's singles category won his opening round match in a breezy 22 minutes. With powerful gameplay, Sharma defeated MD Nazmul Islam Joy of Bangladesh 21-9, 21-9.

Next was Samarveer, who was facing off against Awan Usman of Hong Kong. Awan put up a laudable fight before Samarveer closed the game 21-19, 21-19.

Seeded 10, Ayush Shetty was also in action at the Asia Junior Championships. Shetty was battling Indonesian Muhammad Reza Al Fajri. Thanks to powerful strategies and a cool head, Ayush cinched victory with a scoreline of 21-14, 18-21, and 21-19.

India's last player for the boy's singles events was Dhruv Negi. He was up against the formidable 8th seed Yudai Okimoto. Despite putting up a stunning display, Negi went down 13-21, 13-21 against his Japanese opponent.

First up for the girl's singles category in the Asia Junior Championships was Anmol Kharb. The 16-year-old was up against Akanksha Raj. Kharb was quick to prove her mettle as she claimed victory with a scoreline of 21-7, 21-8.

Next in line was Rakshitha Sree, facing off against Vietnamese Bich Phuong Bui. Sree took a comfortable win in straight sets with a score of 21-17, 21-15.

Shriyanshi Valishetty was the third and last girl's singles player from India on this day. She displayed exceptional skill and grit to grab a 21-14, 21-11 triumph over Nayonika Rajesh.

In the mixed doubles event of the Asia Junior Championships, we had pairs of Murugan/Srinidhi and Samarveer/Radhika in action.

Murugan and Srinidhi took an easy 21-17, 21-8 victory over Deng Chi and Hoi Liu. Samarveer and Radhika had a tougher match on their hands as they fought Indonesia's Praadana and Ramadhani. They went down in the first game, but made a quick recovery to win the match 18-21, 21-17, 21-8.

Individual results of India at the Asia Junior Championships 2023 | Day 1

This is what the scoreboard looked like for Indian players after the first day of the individual events at the Asia Junior Championships 2023.

Boy's Singles

Lakshay Sharma vs MD Nazmul Islam Joy

21-9, 21-9

Samarveer vs Awan Usman

21-19, 21-19

Ayush Shetty vs Muhammad Reza Al Fajri

21-14, 18-21, 21-19

Dhruv Negi vs Yudai Okimoto

13-21, 13-21

Girl's Singles

Anmol Kharb vs Akansha Raj

21-7, 21-8

Rakshitha Sree vs Bich Phuong Bui

21-17, 21-15

Shriyanshi Valishetty vs Nayonika Rajesh

21-14, 21-11

Mixed Doubles

Samarveer/Radhika vs Pradana/Ramadhani

Murugan/Srinidhi vs Deng Chi/Hoi Liu

21-17, 21-8

