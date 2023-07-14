After an eventful first day at the Asia Junior Championships, the Indian contingent was well-rested and out for blood during their Round-of-32 matches. There were 10 Indian athletes on the court on Thursday, July 13, and each of them put up a dazzling display.

First in line was girls' singles player Tara Shah, who is the fifth seed in the tournament. She decimated her Japanese opponent Miku Kohara 21-6, 21-17.

Next up was the 16-year-old prodigy, Anmol Kharb, battling 14th seed Kim Min Ji. Despite putting up a fight, Kharb lost the match 21-14, 21-9.

The third girls' singles player was Shriyanshi Valishetty, who had a difficult match in front of her as she had to face second seed Sirada Roongpiboonsopit. The Thailand player took the first game, but Valishetty leveled the score by winning the second. After a thrilling decider, Roongpiboonsopit won 21-13, 16-21, 21-16.

The last Indian girls' singles player of the Asia Junior Championships was Rakshitha Sree, who was up against Carin Tee. Sree showed immense skill to beat her American opponent 21-8, 21-10.

Lakshay Sharma was the first Indian boys' singles player of the day. Sharma faced off against Chinese opponent Zhang Ning but was unable to win. He went down fighting 16-21, 8-21.

He was followed by Ayush Shetty, who faced Japanese Yuna Nakagawa. While Nakagawa won the first game, Shetty made a remarkable comeback in the second. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to win the decider. In the end, the score read 21-19, 20-22, 21-16 in favor of the Japanese.

Samarveer was the third boys' singles player of the day. Despite putting up a strong battle, he lost to Indonesia's Alwi Farhan 21-15, 21-19.

Nicholas Raj and Tushar Suveer kicked off the boys' doubles campaign at the Asia Junior Championships. They were outmatched by their Indonesian opponents 21-19, 21-16.

The next boys' doubles pair on the court were Divyam Arora and Mayank Rana. The young guns put up a laudable display but lost out to Efendi and Prakoso 21-16, 21-18.

Samarveer and Radhika Sharma got the mixed doubles matches going as they battled A. Pradana and N. Ramadhani. While they lost the first game, the players made a dramatic comeback to win the match 18-21, 21-17, 21-8.

Arulmurugan Ravi and Srinidhi Narayanan were the second mixed doubles pair to grace the court at the Asia Junior Championships. The duo went down 21-18, 21-14 against fourth seeds Vishnu Dev and Taabia Khan.

Pairs Radhika Sharma-Tanvi Sharma and Karnika Sree Suresh-Taneesha Singh were the only girls' doubles players from India.

Radhika and Tanvi lost to the Indonesian pair of V. Christina and B. Wardana 21-14, 21-10.

Displaying beautiful strokes and amazing gameplay, Taneesha and Karnika won their match 21-14, 21-19 against Vietnam's B. Bui and Thi Anh Tran.

Individual results of India at the Asia Junior Championships 2023 | Day 2

This is what the scoreboard looked like for the Indian contingent after the second day of the individual events at the Asia Junior Championships 2023.

Girls' Singles

Tara Shah vs Miku Kohara

21-6, 21-17

Anmol Kharb vs Kim Min Ji

14-21, 21-9

Shriyanshi Valishetty vs Sirada Roongpiboonsopit

13-21, 21-16, 16-21

Rakshitha Sree vs Carin Tee

21-8, 21-10

Boys' Singles

Lakshay Sharma vs Zhang Ning

16-21, 8-21

Ayush Shetty vs Yuna Nakagawa

19-21, 22-20, 16-21

Samarveer vs Alwi Farahan

15-21, 19-21

Boys' Doubles

Nicholas/Tushar vs Farrell/Prasetyo

19-21 16-21

Divyam/Mayank vs Efendi/Prakoso

16-21, 18-21

Mixed Doubles

Samarveer/Radhika vs Pradana/Ramadhan

18-21, 21-17, 21-8

Ravi/Srinidhi vs Vishnu/Khan

18-21, 14-21

Girls' Doubles

Radhika/Tanvi vs Velisha/Bernadine

14-21, 10-21

Taneesh/Karnika vs Bui/Tran

21-14, 21-19

