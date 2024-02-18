Badminton Asia Team Championship 2024: When was the last time PV Sindhu played doubles?

Indian women’s singles badminton player PV Sindhu surprised everyone by taking part in the women’s doubles event in the semi-finals of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 in Shah Alam, Malaysia, against Japan.

The scratch pairing of Sindhu and Ashwini Ponnappa, however, went down 14-21, 11-21 against the World No. 11 combine of Rena Miyaura and Ayako Sakuramoto on Saturday (February 17).

But, when was the last time PV Sindhu played a women's doubles event prior to the semi-final clash against Japan? Let’s stroll down the memory lane and delve into the details.

PV Sindhu last took part in a women's doubles international event way back in February 2018 when Team India locked horns with Indonesia in the Badminton Asia Team Champions Playoffs in Malaysia.

Regrettably, Team India bowed out of the quarter-finals after losing that particular match against Indonesia. Though Team India started with a 1-0 lead, thanks to PV Sindhu's singles win over Fitriani by 21-13, 24-22, other players couldn't live up to the expectations.

Unfortunately, PV Sindhu-Sanyogita Ghorpade’s pair in the women's doubles event lost to Anggia Shitta Awanda and Ni Ketut Mahadewi Istarani by 9-21 and 18-21 to get eliminated from the campaign.

Before this, the Olympic medalist combined forces with N Sikki Reddy in the initial stages of the Asia Team Badminton Championship 2018. The duo bagged a 21-15, 15-21, 21-14 win over Hong Kong's Ng Tsz Yau and Yuen Sin Ying.

Why did PV Sindhu play doubles against Japan?

Sindhu was supposed to play against Aya Ohori in a singles match against Japan this week. At the same time, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto were scheduled to play against Rena Miyaura and Ayako Sakuramoto in a women's doubles match.

However, as reported by the Badminton Association of India (BAI), Crasto suffered a niggle during Friday's quarterfinal clash against Hong Kong and was ruled out of the semi-final clash.

In response to the situation, the Indian team management called upon PV Sindhu to step up to form a new double pair with Ponnappa.

Despite having Priya Devi Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra as standby for the women’s doubles pair in the squad, the Indian management opted to rely on Sindhu and Ashwini's experience in this big game.

It’s important to note that in the past, PV Sindhu has formed a scratch pairing with Saina Nehwal during team events, including the Uber Cup.