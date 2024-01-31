Badminton Asia Team Championships: India to face China in group stage in men and women events

Badminton Asia on Tuesday, January 30, announced the draws for the upcoming Badminton Asia Team Championships staged for next month in Malaysia.

The Indian men's team has been clubbed with China and Hong Kong in Group A, while the women's team only has China in Group W.

This means India women will advance to the quarterfinals regardless of their result against the Chinese shuttler as the top two teams from each group qualify for the knockout stage.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and World Championship bronze medallist HS Prannoy will lead the charge of the women's and men's teams, respectively. The former has been out of action since the French Open in October last year because of a knee injury.

All four semifinalists in men's and women's events at the continental team championships will earn direct entries for the 2024 Thomas Cup (men's team event) and 2024 Uber Cup (women's team event), both scheduled from April 28 to May 5 in China.

Malaysia handed an easy draw, Japan to face stiff challenge

Hosts Malaysia is drawn with Chinese Taipei, Kazakhstan and Brunei in Group B in the men's league stage. World No.10 Lee Zii Jia will lead their charge in the championship.

Japan, Thailand, Singapore and Myanmar form Group C, while Indonesia, Republic of Korea, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia are slotted in Group D. Group C looks the trickiest of all.

In the women's draw, Malaysia will compete with Thailand and United Arab Emirates in Group Y. Indonesia, Hong Kong and Kazakhstan are placed in Group X.

The challenging lot will be seen in Group Z, where Japan, Chinese Taipei and Singapore go gung-ho against each other.

Badminton Asia Team Championships Men's Groups

Group A: China, India, Hong Kong

Group B: Malaysia, Chinese Taipei, Kazakshtan, Brunei

Group C: Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Myanmar

Group D: Indonesia, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia

Badminton Asia Team Championships Women's Groups

Group W: China, India

Group X: Indonesia, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan

Group Y: Thailand, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates

Group Z: Japan, Chinese Taipei, Singapore