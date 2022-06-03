Badminton Association of India announces full-fledged domestic calendar after a gap of three years

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) announced a full-fledged national domestic calendar for the 2022-2023 season after a gap of three years on Friday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the national governing body of sports could not organize a complete domestic circuit from 2019.

However, the BAI has now decided it’s time to conduct all age group domestic tournaments, including international events, as the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have been lifted.

In the last few months, the BAI has hosted a few All India Ranking tournaments, including a couple of tournaments for seniors in Chennai and Hyderabad. Despite relaxation in the COVID-19 guidelines by the government authorities, they could not stage all age group events.

BAI general secretary Sanjay Mishra along with BAI vice-president and tournament committee chairman Sekhar Biswas and BAI joint secretary and tournament committee convener Omar Rashid revealed the calendar.

The BAI circular, signed by general secretary Sanjay Mishra, Sekhar Biswas and Omar Rashid, has been circulated to all the affiliated state units and various institutions.

Pune to host Senior National Badminton Championships

As reported by Sportskeeda a few days ago, Pune will host the Senior National Badminton Championship early next year. The 84th Senior National Championships will be played from February 19 to 23, 2023. The last Senior Nationals was held in Guwahati in 2019.

The Poona District and Metropolitan Badminton Association (PDMBA) wanted to host the Senior Nationals as part of their 75th anniversary celebrations.

Pune last hosted the Senior Nationals way back in 1997. Pullela Gopichand won the men’s singles title at the PDMBA Hall.

Age group Badminton Nationals in Noida, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar and Bengaluru

The BAI has introduced the Under-11 age group category this season. Noida will host the Mini U-11 National Championships from November 16 to 20.

The Sub-Junior U-13 National Championships will take place in Lucknow from November 23 to 27.

The Sub-Junior U-15 and U-17 National Championships will be played in Bhubaneswar from November 30 to December 7, while Bengaluru will host the Junior U-19 National Championships from December 10 to 16.

Indian Masters Veterans National Championships will be played in Goa from March 19 to 26, 2023.

Badminton calendar for 2022-23 (From June 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

June 19-25

All India Sub-Junior U-13 Ranking tournament, Hyderabad

June 28-July 4

All India Sub-Junior U-13 Ranking tournament, Mohali

July 2-5

All India Inter-Institutional tournament, Guwahati

July 7-13

Krishna Khaitan U-19 All India Junior tournament, Panchkula

July 15-21

All India U-19 Junior Ranking tournament, Goa

July 23-30

All India U-15 and U-17 Sub-Junior Ranking tournament, Goa

August 1-20

Slots are allotted for various state tournaments

August 21-27

All India U-19 Junior Ranking tournament, Guwahati

August 28-September 4

All India Masters Ranking tournament, Ooty

August 30-September 4

India Junior International Grand Prix, Pune

September 6-11

Inter-State Zonal Championships

North Zone - Srinagar

South Zone - Cochin

East Zone - Gorakhpur

West Zone - Latur

North East Zone - Agartala

Central Zone - To be decided

September (Dates to be announced later)

India Junior International Challenge (Hyderabad)

India International Challenge (Raipur)

India International Challenge (Nagpur)

September 18-24

All India U-13 Sub-Junior Ranking tournament (Jamshedpur)

September 26-October 2

All India U-13 Sub-Junior Ranking tournament (Raipur)

September 26-30

Badminton U-21 South Asian Regional Championships (Guwahati)

October 3-9

VV Natu Memorial All India Senior Ranking tournament (Pune)

October 11-16

Infosys Foundation India International Challenge (Bengaluru)

October 16-23

All India U-15 and U-17 Sub-Junior Ranking tournament: (Vijayawada)

October 23-30

All India Masters Ranking tournament (Hyderabad)

October 31-November 6

All India Senior Ranking tournament (Visakhapatnam)

November 7-13

All India Senior Ranking tournament (Hyderabad)

November 13-20

All India Masters Ranking tournament (KIIT Bhubaneswar)

November 16-20

Mini U-11 National Championships (Noida)

November 23-27

Sub-Junior U-13 National Championships (Lucknow)

November 30-December 7

Sub-Junior U-15 and U-17 National Championships (Bhubaneswar)

December 10-16

Junior U-19 National Championships (Bengaluru)

December 22-28

Akhilesh Das Gupta Memorial All India Senior Ranking tournament (Bareilly)

January 8-14

All India U-19 Junior Ranking tournament (Chandigarh)

January 16-22

All India U-19 Junior Ranking tournament (Chennai)

January 17-24

All India Masters Ranking tournament (Jodhpur)

January 27-Feb 3

All India Sub-Junior U-15 and U-17 Ranking tournament (Panchkula)

February 5-12

All India Sub-Junior U-15 and U-17 Ranking tournament (Jaipur)

February 19-23

84th Senior National Championships (Pune)

March 4-11

All India Senior Ranking tournament (KIIT, Bhubaneswar)

March 13-19

All India Senior Ranking tournament (Bahadurgarh)

March 19-26

Indian Masters National Championships (Goa).

