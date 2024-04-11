Badminton sensation Anmol Kharb surges 78 places in latest BWF rankings

17-year-old badminton sensation Anmol Kharb created headlines after ascending 78 spots in the latest BWF rankings to hold the 255th position. Notably, she was recently in the news following her quarter-final finish at Kazakhstan International.

Following her impressive show at the Badminton Asia Team Championships, Anmol made her debut at the Kazakhstan International Challenge. Interestingly, she clinched victories over Cassey Rynn Rompog and Malvika Bansod.

However, her excellent run came to an end in the quarter-finals after losing to Japan’s Sorano Yoshikawa in a 90-minute marathon with a scoreline of 15-21, 21-18, and 11-21.

It's important to note that Anmol was placed 472nd in the BWF rankings before the start of the Badminton Asia Team Championships. Interestingly, in the span of less than two months, she climbed up more than 200 spots to secure the 255th rank in the tally.

Notably, Kharb stole the limelight after helping the Indian team win gold at the Badminton Asia Team Championships. In the campaign, she defeated Wu LY of China, Natsuki Nidaira of Japan, and P Choeikeewong of Thailand in the group stage. Furthermore, she played an impressive role in the final, defeating Indonesia in her singles match over Fitriani.

Notably, Kharb secured a silver medal at the Asian Junior Championships 2022 and clinched a bronze medal at the World Junior Championships 2023.

Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy slip in latest BWF Rankings

As for others' rankings, ace shuttler PV Sindhu is currently placed 12th while Lakshya Sen, who secured two consecutive semis finishes at the French Open 750 and All England Open Badminton Championships, slipped four slots to the 12th rank.

HS Prannoy slipped two spots to the 33rd rank while Srikanth Kidambi surged one spot up to make it to the 13th rank. In men’s doubles, Satwik-Chirag continued to stay at the top spot despite their first-round exit in the All England and not being part of recent tournaments.

Moving forward to the women’s doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto settled with their 20th slot while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are ranked 26th in the BWF rankings.