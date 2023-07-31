In an exhilarating badminton final on Sunday (July 30) at the ST Denis Reunion Open, Indian Men's doubles pair Krishna Prasad and Vishnu Goud clinched gold. The tournament was hosted at the Reunion Island in France and saw multiple Indians on the podium.

Alongside Krishna and Vishnu, men's doubles duos Hariharan/Ruban, and Santhosh/Mauryan also made an appearance on the podium as they claimed the bronze medals.

Men's singles player Sankar Muthusmay, the former junior world number 1 and silver medalist at the 2022 world junior championships, also finished the tournament with a bronze.

Mixed doubles pair Hariharan/Varshini made it to the podium as well, with a silver medal finish.

For their part, Krishna and Vishnu, who were a part of the 2022 Thomas Cup winning squad, were not particularly challenged in this tournament. The duo displayed great focus and endurance throughout the tournament and bulldozed their opponents in the finals in a mere 25 minutes.

The only time the Indian first seeds looked like they were pushed to their limits was during their quarterfinal match against Japanese players Ogawa and Sano. Krishna and Vishnu won that match with a scoreline of 16-21, 21-14, 21-19.

Indian badminton players at the 2023 Australia Open

Coming up next on the badminton calendar is the 2023 Australia Open. The Indian contingent will see a whopping 31 players in action at Sydney. Included in these 31 players will be PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, and Srikanth Kidambi.

Sindhu will be looking to use this tournament to come back to form after a disappointing stint in the first half of 2023.

At the same time, Lakshya, Prannoy, and Kidambi will hope to fine-tune the powerful gameplay they displayed at the Japan Open in July.

As the tournament commences on August 1, 2023, badminton fans worldwide will be tuning in for some formidable action.