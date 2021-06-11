Chirag Shetty to get Rs 50 lakh aid from Maharashtra Govt for Tokyo Olympics qualification  

Having earned a Tokyo Olympics berth, India's top doubles shuttler Chirag Shetty will get Rs 50 lakh from the Maharashtra Government under its ‘Mission Olympics’ campaign.

The Mumbai-based Chirag Shetty has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the men’s doubles event. The World No. 10 pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Andhra Pradesh) have made the cut on the basis of their current world rankings.

So far, seven Maharashtra athletes have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics including two in the Paralympics. Chirag Shetty is the only badminton player from Maharashtra to compete in the Summer Olympics.

Ace shooters Rahi Sarnobat and Tejaswini Sawant were among five sportspeople from Maharashtra who were given aid of Rs 50 lakh each in December 2020 to help them prepare for the Tokyo Olympics. In addition to Sarnobat and Sawant, steeplechaser Avinash Sable and archer Pravin Jadhav were also given financial assistance as part of the state’s ‘Mission Olympics’ scheme to prepare for the mega event.

International para-shooter Swaroop Unalkar, who is preparing for the Paralympics, was also handed over the cheque by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at a function held in Mumbai.

Proposal for Chirag Shetty sent for final approval

A proposal by Chirag Shetty and para swimmer Suyash Jadhav has been forwarded to the Maharashtra state finance department, upon approval of which the aid will be granted to both. Sudhir More, Deputy Director of Sports and Youth affairs, Maharashtra Government, said:

“We have already given aid to five athletes. A proposal by Chirag Shetty and para swimmer Suyash Jadhav has been forwarded to the state finance department for final approval.

"It will be approved soon and within a couple of weeks the amount of Rs 50 lakh each will be deposited in the accounts of Chirag Shetty and Suyash Jadhav."

Jadhav said the Maharashtra government is committed to the players’ growth and will give the same amount to each state player who qualifies for the Tokyo Olympics.

Chirag Shetty

“We have received the application from Chirag Shetty just a couple of days ago. Although he was slated to qualify last year itself, the final qualification for his Tokyo Olympics was confirmed just a few weeks ago.

"The qualification process is still on and if more players from Maharashtra qualify in the next few weeks we will include them all in our ‘Mission Olympics’ scheme,” added Sudhir More.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj will not only compete in their maiden Olympics but they are also one of the medal contenders for India as far as men’s doubles is concerned.

Tall and lanky Chirag Shetty competed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, winning gold in the mixed team event, and a silver in the men’s doubles event with Satwiksairaj.

23-year-old Chirag and Satwiksairaj, 20, won the prestigious Arjuna Award last year for their outstanding achievements at the world level in the last couple of years. The fast-rising Indian doubles combination had reached the career-best world ranking of No. 7 in 2019.

Chirag Shetty, who had trained at the Goregaon Sports Club in Mumbai under experienced coach Uday Pawar since childhood, will leave for Tokyo next month. He now trains at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad with the Indian squad under doubles specialist coach Mathias Boe of Denmark.

