BAI to conduct joint practice for CWG-bound shuttlers in Hyderabad from July 18 to 24

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) will be conducting a joint practice for Commonwealth Games-bound Indian shuttlers from July 18 to 24 in Hyderabad.

The 10-member Indian badminton contingent that will fly to Birmingham will practice together under the watchful eyes of the coaches. The Indian team is scheduled to fly to the UK in the wee hours of July 25 to participate in the biggest multi-sporting event of the year.

“It’s very important to bring together all the players ahead of the Commonwealth Games. Such training sessions always help teams to get into the rhythm before any big event and also plan and work on various strategies as a team,” said Sanjay Mishra, secretary of Badminton Association of India in a statement.

The Indian shuttlers had a good run at the 2018 CWG in Gold Coast, Australia. They clinched the maiden mixed team gold medal and finished at the top with six medals—two gold, three silver and one bronze medal. It also included the historic men’s doubles silver by Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

I am confident Indian shuttlers will put on their best show in Birmingham: BAI secretary Sanjay Mishra

BAI are hoping the Indian shuttlers will continue their good performances in Birmingham. Sanjay Mishra is banking on the strength of the Indian team to deliver the desired results.

He further stated:

“We are the defending champions and our objective will be to continue to play with the same zeal and momentum in Birmingham. We have a very strong team and the players have experience and ability. I’m confident they will put on their best show in Birmingham,” Mishra added.

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu will lead the women shuttlers from the Indian contingent at the Birmingham Games along with players like Aakarshi Kashyap, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri P, and Ashwini Ponappa.

The men’s team, on the other hand, will consist of 2021 World Championships silver medalist Kidambi Srikanth, bronze medallist Lakshya Sen and B Sumeeth Reddy. Also adding to their team's prowess will be the star doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games will take place from July 28 to August 8.

