BAI eliminates junior female shuttler from Panchkula Event for age fraud

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) is taking strict measures at the ongoing All-India sub-junior ranking in Pankchula and is determined in its efforts to crack down on age fraud.

In a surprising turn of events, an under-15 female player has been prohibited from participating in the event. She has also donned an Indian jersey previously at the Asian Championships. The surprising truth got attention after it was revealed that despite being 2006-born, she was competing in the under-15 category.

As per sources, the girl belongs to Uttarakhand. Although her name has not been revealed for various reasons, the main culprit behind this age fraud are certainly the guardians since 2006-born are too young to stop them.

BAI vice president issues serious warning against age fraud

BAI vice-president and Haryana Badminton Association General Secretary, Ajay Kumar Singhania was stunned by the revelation and divulged that:

“We had two birth certificates for the same player in our possession. We confronted her parents with the documents and asked them to withdraw from the tournament.”

When contacted, the girl's father urged:

“Abhi maine withdraw hi karaaya hai. Baad me baat karenge (For now we have withdrawn her entry. We will speak more later).”

To address this pervasive issue, the BAI recently introduced the 'Voluntary Age Rectification Scheme', allowing players to rectify their age records without incurring any penalties.

It should be noted that this amnesty offer is only valid until June 25, 2023. Post the deadline, the BAI will conduct a bone test on individuals to determine their correct age, and avoid any age fraud. If a suspect is found, the association will take necessary measures against it.

Ajay emphasized that if people with an age discrepancy do not self-declare by June 25, BAI will do a TW3 test on them. As a result, whoever is found guilty will have to face punishment and that could include a ban and even police inquiry.

Singhania further clarified that the Badminton Association of India will be very strict about curbing age fraud. And he also urged the parents of players who have suffered due to age fraud on the part of their opponents to come to BAI instead of going to the court.

