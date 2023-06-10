BAI names squad for Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2023

The Badminton Association of India (BAI), on Friday, named Indian Junior Squad for the anticipated Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2023. These continental championships are all set to be embraced by Yogyakarta, Indonesia from July 7 to 16.

Ayush Shetty and Tara Shah are among the most prominent names named in the squad for the championships. Surely, both of them will be playing a key role to level up India's game throughout the tournament.

Shetty secured the 20th position in the men's singles category in the BWF rankings. That's not only it as he also possesses the second spot in the BAI rankings which makes him a top-notch choice for the upcoming championships for India to rely on. His valuable contributions will make him a key player in the team's success.

Visibly, Tara has showcased her skills in the girls' singles section and has been able to seize the watcher's attention with determination. She is currently ranked 7th in the girls' singles category in BWF rankings and can be a force to reckon with. Apart from her performances, her world ranking further solidify her role in the team for Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2023.

Apart from Ayush and Tara, Lakshya Sharma and Rakshitha Sree S have also proved their worth. During the trials, Sharma got the first position in the men's singles category while Sree S too settled at the top in the women's single section.

Outstanding performances in Badminton Doubles Categories by Indian athletes

On the other hand, Nicholas Nathan Raj and Tushar Suveer pictured amazing collaboration in order to secure the second position in the men's doubles category. As far as the girls' doubles section is concerned, Radhika Sharma and Tanvi Sharma portrayed their excellence, as a result of which, they dominated with first position.

Samarveer and Radhika Sharma exhibited their exceptional skills in the mixed doubles category, hooking the top position and earning their spot in the Championships. Their remarkable coordination, swift reflexes, and accurate shot placements establish them as a formidable duo.

These talented athletes were selected based on their exceptional performances during the Final Selection Trials (Junior) at Karnal Singh Railway Stadium in New Delhi, which took place from June 4-7, 2023. They will represent India across various categories such as boys' singles, girls' singles, boys' doubles, girls' doubles, and mixed doubles.

India's complete squad for Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2023

Here is India's complete squad, ready to tackle Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2023 with excellency:

Category Players Boys' Singles Lakshya Sharma, Samarveer, Ayush Shetty, Dhruv Negi Girls' Singles Rakshitha Sree S, Shriyanshi Valishetty, Tara Shah, Anmol Kharb Boys' Doubles Nicholas Nathan Raj / Tushar Suveer, Divyam Arora / Mayank Rana Girls' Doubles Radhika Sharma / Tanvi Sharma, Karnika Sree S / Taneesha Singh Mixed Doubles Samarveer / Radhika Sharma, Arulmurugan R / Srinidhi N

