BAI's Live Selection Trials: Indian Badminton's Quest for Asian Games Glory

It is a welcome move by the Badminton Association of India to conduct selection trials for the Asian Games team, allowing Indian badminton players to prove their skills.

The selection process will be occurring from 4-7 May 2023 at Jwala Gutta Academy, Hyderabad, and will be aired live on BAI's YouTube channel (@BAI_Media).

The Asian Games are one of the world's biggest and most followed sporting events, attracting top athletes from all over Asia. The 2023 edition will be played from September 23 -October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

India's badminton team has performed well in the recent Asian Games, and once again BAI is doing everything in her power to help India achieve a strong performance.

The selection test serves as an excellent platform for Indian players to showcase their skills and compete for a place in the Asian Games teams. BAI implemented a selection process for the major team championships last year, helping to identify and develop the country's top talent.

The top 20 players in the BWF World Rankings were directly selected, and the remaining players had to undergo selection tests.

Nine men's singles players and eight women's singles players have entered the qualification race for three spots. While there are four entries each in men's doubles and mixed doubles, and three in women's doubles.

The selectors are proposing to pick one combination of men's and women's doubles and two mixed doubles in a round-robin format tournament format to determine the final standings.

BAI Trials: Selection Criteria

The selection process has a unique format that ensures only the best players join the Asian Games teams. There will be two groups, one from women and one from Men’s singles in Phase 1, with the top two players from each group advancing to Phase 2.

The four players will once again compete in a league format, with the Stage 2 results of the second-matching player counting towards the final standings. Doubles tournaments have only one phase where all pairs play a round-robin to determine the final standings.

PV Sindhu, Chirag Shetty, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are some of the other players who have already secured their place in the Asian Games squad. Thus, this tells us about the quality that all of the above possess.

By broadcasting the selection live on his BAI YouTube channel, fans can follow and cheer on their favorite players. It remains to be seen who will be on the Asian Games roster, but one thing is certain: the selection process will be an exciting one!

