"Balancing work and badminton commitments requires meticulous scheduling and discipline" - Rajesh Singh on competing while working simultaneously

Mastering the delicate balance between work and sport is a formidable challenge that eludes many, but Rajesh Singh has taken this one step further. The Indian shuttler, who recently won a silver at the Badminton Asia Senior Open 2023, competes at the international level while heading a company, a skill he has honed since his junior days.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the CEO of ECA Global, but more importantly, one of India’s top Masters shuttlers, Rajesh Singh, candidly shared insights into his experiences at the Badminton Asia Senior Open and World Championships and talked about the support he has received from various associations throughout his journey.

Q: How was your experience at the Badminton Asia Senior Open 2023? Did you go with a plan or work on something beforehand, and did it pan out according to what you hoped?

Rajesh Singh: Overall, the experience at the Badminton Asia Senior Open 2023 was very positive. The host country, Vietnam, organized the tournament exceptionally well, providing a great backdrop to the event. Exploring the beautiful country was a delightful experience, and both playing and participating in the tournament added to the enjoyment. At our age, maintaining fitness is crucial, and participating in such events helps us stay proactive and consistently train ourselves.

Regarding plans, there were no specific pre-arranged plans. Our approach was to adapt our strategy based on our opponents in each match. We adjusted our tactics match by match, responding to the strengths and weaknesses of our opponents rather than having a predetermined plan. Overall, it was a fulfilling experience.

Q: How did you take up the sport competitively? Did you play at the junior and senior levels, or was it something you took up more recently?

Rajesh Singh: I've always been passionate about badminton and sports in general. My journey began at the junior level, but due to family circumstances, it had its ups and downs. Despite the challenges, I consistently excelled in the sport. Mr. Mayur Parekh, the secretary of Gujarat Badminton Association and joint secretary of the Badminton Association of India, played a pivotal role. His encouragement and proactive support, including handling our entries and guiding us through the process, were instrumental in my competitive journey.

Q: How did you and Ajay Mathur pair up?

Rajesh Singh: We initially met at the junior level while playing badminton in our respective states. Our paths crossed, and we got to know each other at a young age. Recently, Ajay transferred to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, as part of his work, at SIDBI Bank. With him back in the city, we resumed practicing together. Our shared interests and passion for badminton further strengthened our partnership.

Q: You have also participated in the World Championships; how was your experience there? How much is the difference in level between Indian athletes and the rest of the world?

Rajesh Singh: The experience at the World Championship was indeed very good; we played up to the third round. However, one cannot ignore the substantial difference in fitness levels between Indian athletes and their European, Malaysian, Sri Lankan, and Indonesian counterparts.

This gap extends to various aspects such as eating habits, sleep patterns, workout routines, and other lifestyle habits, which are crucial elements influencing the performance. Addressing these disparities, especially avoiding unhealthy dietary practices prevalent in India, becomes essential for narrowing the gap.

Q: With playing, you are also working and managing a company; how do you schedule work and training commitments?

Rajesh Singh: Balancing work and badminton commitments requires meticulous scheduling and discipline. I make a detailed weekly plan that allocates specific time slots for work tasks, meetings, and badminton training. Prioritizing tasks, effective time management, and setting clear boundaries help maintain focus during work hours.

Additionally, having a supportive team at the company and understanding teammates in badminton allows for flexibility when needed. Regular communication and being proactive in both roles contribute to a successful balance between work and sports.

Q: What are the plans for the future in terms of badminton?

Rajesh Singh: As of now, in Ahmedabad, I am actively involved with KBITA Academy, owned by Mr. Hardik Acharya. I dedicate time to support the academy by mentoring and guiding kids and providing training and coaching. Looking ahead, my plan is to continue playing and practicing, participating in both national and international tournaments. In 2024, I am aiming to take part in 3–4 tournaments, striving to achieve success at both the national and international levels.

Q: What keeps you motivated to continue to train and play?

Rajesh Singh: The unwavering commitment to self-improvement and pushing personal boundaries serves as a constant motivator for playing badminton and the continuous training.

The passion for the sport, the relentless pursuit of excellence, and the aspiration to represent my country at the highest level are compelling forces that drive my dedication. Engaging in badminton not only brings me immense joy but also provides a platform for self-assessment—a significant aspect of personal and professional growth. Doing what brings happiness is paramount, and for me, that fulfillment is found on the badminton court.

Q: How has the support of BAI been? We always read about junior and senior athletes getting help and recognition, but there isn’t much covered about the 50+ and other veteran categories.

Rajesh Singh: I have personally received excellent support from the Gujarat Badminton Association, particularly from Mr. Mayur Parekh, the secretary. Mr. Parekh, being a distinguished player himself, has consistently provided encouragement and assistance in every possible way, motivating us to participate more actively.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has also increased its support over time, aiming to secure more medals for India. I believe it's crucial for such support to extend across all age categories, from kids to the 50+ category, ensuring access to facilities and opportunities for victory.

Q: Have you faced any challenges?

Rajesh Singh: Challenges are an inherent part of life, and as a player, the challenge lies in maintaining discipline in terms of practice, training, and dietary habits while remaining consistent in efforts. Self-discipline is a constant struggle, requiring daily battles with oneself to achieve desired goals. I believe every child in the nation should embrace sports as a habit, fostering resilience and developing strength to confront uncertainties and navigate through unwanted situations.

Q: Is there any change you would like to see in any aspect that might help further improve Indian badminton, especially at the veteran level?

Rajesh Singh: The current scenario is positive; we are witnessing Indian badminton gaining recognition with medals in the Olympics, and it has become the second most popular sport in India.

To further enhance performance, more facilities need to be provided, as increased facilities often lead to more medals. Additionally, the government's support through rewards and recognition would further encourage athletes at all levels, including veterans, contributing to the overall growth of badminton in India.