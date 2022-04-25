Brazil Para-Badminton International 2022: Indian contingent bags 28 medals

The Indian contingent dominated the medal table with a whopping 28 medals, including eight golds, seven silvers and 13 bronze medals, at the recently-concluded 2022 Brazil Para Badminton International in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Among the most prominent names, World No. 3 Sukant Kadam clinched a silver medal in the men's singles SL4 category after losing 17-21, 22-20, 18-21 to compatriot Tarun Dhillon, who won a gold medal in a match that lasted over 50 minutes.

Disappointed with his performance, Sukant Kadam said:

"I am disappointed by the result a little as I had given my everything in the game. I think Tarun played really well and held nerves at crucial points. Every tournament I am playing, my game is improving and I am happy with the progress."

Meanwhile, 2021 Paralympic gold medallist Pramod Bhagat swept two bronze medals. He picked up one each in the men's SL3 singles and mixed doubles SL3-SU5 category alongside Palak Kohli.

Bhagat went down fighting against India's Nitesh Kumar as the scoreline read 7-21, 21-19, 19-21 in the singles badminton match. In mixed doubles, the Indian duo lost to Daisuke Fujihara/Akiko Sugino of Japan in a three-setter 14-21 21-16, 16-21.

Mandeep Kaur was definitely the standout performer at the 2022 Brazil Para Badminton International

Mandeep Kaur was the star of the 2022 Brazil Para Badminton International with three medals to her name, including two golds and one silver medal.

She clinched one gold medal each in the SL3 women’s singles and SL3-SU5 women’s doubles categories each. In the women's singles, Kaur won 21-10 21-5 over Brazil's Abinaecia Maria Da Silva.

Meanwhile, in the women's doubles match, Mandeep alongside Manisha Ramdass defeated Palak Kohli/Parul Parmar with a 21-15 21-15 scoreline. Manisha also won a gold medal in the women's singles SU5 category.

However, Mandeep along with her mixed doubles partner Chirag Baretha had to settle for silver after losing to the Japanese duo of Daisuke Fujihara and Akiko Sugino.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar