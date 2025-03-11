BWF All England Open 2025 Day 1 Results: Lakshya Sen, Malvika Bansod clinch wins, HS Prannoy endures shocking defeat

The 2025 All England Open is officially underway. The opening day of the Super 1000 brought a mixed bag of results for Indian shuttlers, with only Lakshya Sen and Malvika Bansod clinching wins today (March 11).

Ad

The day started on a low note for India, as HS Prannoy was knocked out of the prestigious event in the opening round itself. The World Championships bronze medalist’s lukewarm run for the season continued as he failed to overcome Frenchman Toma Popov, suffering a straight-games defeat.

A little while later, Lakshya Sen was in action on the same court for his opening round encounter. The match got off to a slow start for the Indian, as Taiwanese Su Li Yang raced away with a 21-13 victory in the first game. Sen slowly found his rhythm after changing ends, forcing a decider before wrapping things up 21-17, 21-15.

Ad

Trending

Elsewhere at the All England Open, rising star Malvika Bansod delivered yet another impressive performance as she took down World No. 12 Yeo Jia Min.

Bansod got off to an electric start, clinching the first game 21-13, only for Min to bounce back and dominate the next game. The decider was a closely fought affair, but the 23-year-old Indian eventually prevailed 21-17 to move forward into the round of 16.

On the doubles end of things, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath squared off against seventh seeds Guo Xin Wa and Chen Fang Hui. The Indian pair was simply outplayed by their higher-ranked counterparts and endured a 21-6, 21-15 defeat.

Ad

Meanwhile, the women’s doubles pairing of Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto crossed swords with Hseih Pei Shan and Huang En-Tzu. While the Indians put on an impressive display, they eventually went down 22-20, 21-18 after a hard-fought battle.

All England Open 2025: Full results

Here is what India's scoreboard looked like today at the All England Open:

Women's Singles Round of 32

Malvika Bansod (India) beat Yeo Jia Min (Singapore) 21-13, 10-21, 21-17

Ad

Men's Singles Round of 32

Toma Popov (France) beat HS Prannoy (India) 21-19, 21-16

Lakshya Sen (India) beat Su Li Yang (Chinese Taipei) 13-21, 21-17, 21-15

Mixed Doubles Round of 32

Guo Xin Wa/Chen Fang Hui (China) beat Sathish Kumar Karunakaran/Aadya Variyath (India) 21-6, 21-15

Women's Doubles Round of 32

Hseih Pei Shan/Huang En-Tzu (Chinese Taipei) beat Ashwini Ponappa/Tanisha Crasto (India) 22-20, 21-18

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback