BWF All England Open 2025 Day 2 Results: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty cruise into second round, PV Sindhu crashes out

After a lukewarm opening day at the All England Open, India was dealt another tough set of results in Birmingham on Wednesday (March 12). Of the handful of Indian shuttlers in action at the Super 1000, only Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, and Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde made it through to the next round.

Getting the ball rolling for India on Wednesday was the women's doubles duo of Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam. The two shuttlers were up against the World No. 1 pairing of Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee, and were utterly outmatched, losing 9-21, 4-21 in a disappointing outing.

A little while later, Indian badminton enthusiasts were dealt another blow when women's singles star PV Sindhu crashed out of the All England Open in her opening round, losing to South Korea's Kim Ha Eun.

Elsewhere, Treesa Jolly and Gayathri Gopichand put up an impressive performance in the women's doubles event, disposing of Sung Shuo Yun and Yu Chien Hui 21-17, 21-14 in 48 minutes.

On the men's doubles side of things, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty put on a dominant display in their opening round. Facing off against the Danish pair of Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard, the Indians needed only two games and 39 minutes to move into the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, the mixed doubles event at the All England Open saw Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde claim a hard-fought win over Ye Hong Wei and Nicole Gonzales Chan, as Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto fell short against Ruttanapak Oupthong and Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat in straight games.

All England Open 2025: Full results at the end of Day 2 (Indians only)

Mixed Doubles Round of 32

Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde (India) beat Ye Hong Wei/Nicole Gonzales Chan (Chinese Taipei) 21-10, 17-21, 24-22

Ruttanapak Oupthong/Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat (Thailand) beat Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto (India) 21-17, 21-14

Women's Doubles Round of 32

Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee (South Korea) beat Shruti Mishra/Priya Konjengbam (India) 21-9, 21-4

Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand (India) beat Sung Shuo Yun/Yu Chien Hui (Chinese Taipei) 21-17, 21-14

Women's Singles Round of 32

Kim Ga Eun (South Korea) beat PV Sindhu (India) 19-21, 21-13, 21-13

Men's Doubles Round of 32

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (India) Daniel Lundgaard/Mads Vestergaard (Denmark)

