BWF All England Open 2025 Day 3 Results: Lakshya Sen eases past Jonatan Christie, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty retire mid-way through match

After a few shocking upsets early in the tournament, the Round-of-16 matches at the All England Open brought with them plenty of exciting action. For India, Thursday (March 13) in Birmingham saw Lakshya Sen and Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand move forward into the quarterfinals, while the rest of the nation's shuttlers made their exit.

Ad

First up on court today was rising star Malvika Bansod as she took on third seed and two-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi. Bansod put up a strong performance earlier this week, taking down World No. 12 Yeo Jia Min, but fell short to her Japanese opponent today.

A little while later, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde faced off against Wei Ya Xin and Feng Yan Zhe, losing 10-21, 12-21 in a match that lasted only 30 minutes.

Ad

Trending

India's first win of the day at the All England Open came when Lakshya Sen battled Jonatan Christie. While the match was expected to be a showstopping and grueling battle, it turned out to be a one-sided affair as Sen dominated every corner of the court to clinch a 21-13, 21-10 victory.

Shortly after this, Indian badminton enthusiasts were dealt with heartbreak as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were forced to retire mid-way through their match against Xie Hao Nan and Zeng Wei Han. The Indians were one game down, and the second game was tied at 2-2 when a back injury for Shetty put a stop to the action.

Ad

Rounding out the day for India was the women's doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayathri Gopichand. The two Indians were up against South Korea's Kim Hye Jeong and Kong Hee Yong, and pulled off a spectacular win over the course of three games.

All England Open 2025: Full results at the end of Day 3 (Indians only)

Full results from the pre-quarterfinal matches at the All England Open:

Ad

Men's Singles Round of 16

Lakshya Sen (India) beat Jonatan Christine (Indonesia) 21-13, 21-10

Women's Singles Round of 16

Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) bea Malvika Bansod (India) 21-16, 21-13

Men's Doubles Round of 16

Xie Hao Nan/Zeng Wei Han (China) beat Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (India) 21-16, 2-2* (*retired)

Women's Doubles Round of 16

Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand (India) bat Kim Hye Jeong/Kong Hee Yong (South Korea) 15-21, 21-18, 21-18

Mixed Doubles Round of 16

Wei Ya Xin/Feng Yan Zhe (China) beat Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde (India) 21-10, 21-12

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback