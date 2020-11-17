BWF awards Japan and Thailand 2021 & 2023 Para-Badminton World Championships

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) awarded the 2021 edition of the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships to Japan while Thailand got the rights to host the 2023 edition. The winners were decided after a vote taken by the BWF Council on Monday.

Bids had been invited by the badminton world body for these two gala events. Japan and Peru were in contention for the 2021 event while Canada and Thailand were competing to host the 2023 tournament.

Following bid presentations from the Japan Para-Badminton Federation, Badminton Peru, the Badminton Association of Thailand, and Badminton Canada on Monday, the BWF Council members thoroughly scrutinized each.

BWF's primary aim was to ensure that the winning federation can take para-badminton to greater heights and will be able to help para-athletes achieve their goals. With these being the major criteria for selection, the BWF Council deemed Japan and Thailand the most suitable to host the tournament.

In a press statement released by the BWF, the world body said the council ultimately voted in Japan and Thailand's favor as both had "sustainable framework to deliver the highest standard of tournament possible, and ultimately, the best athlete experience."

While Peru and Canada did not get to host the mega global event, they will continue to stage international para-badminton tournaments.

India clinched 3 gold medals in the 2019 BWF Para-Badminton World Championships

The BWF Para-Badminton World Championships is a bi-annual event. Indian para shuttlers made a splash at the last edition held in Basel in 2019. In the men's events, Pramod Bhagat won the singles SL3 gold medal and finished on top of the podium alongside Manoj Sarkar in the doubles SL3-SL4.

Manasi Girishchandra Joshi also added to India's glittering gold medal tally by taking the yellow metal in singles SL3 in women's events.