BWF cancels 2021 Singapore Open due to surge in COVID-19 cases globally

A day after Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth and women’s doubles pair Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy pulled out of the 2021 Singapore Open, tournament organizers have decided to cancel the event. The decision comes after a rise in COVID-19 cases globally, which has led to travel challenges.

“All attempts were made by the organisers and BWF to provide a safe tournament environment for all participants. However, rising COVID-19 cases globally led to complex challenges in managing inbound travel. Thus, in the interests of all players, tournament personnel and the local community’s health and safety, the event has been cancelled,” Badminton World Federation (BWF) said in a statement.

The Singapore Open, which was scheduled to be held from 1-6 June, was supposed to be the final qualifier for Tokyo Olympics, with the qualification period open until June 15. Now, with the current development, the BWF has said that it will announce the final list of qualifiers shortly.

From India, 2016 Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth and the men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are in a comfortable position to make the cut.

While Sindhu is ranked seventh among women, Sai Praneeth finds himself at 15th. The pair of Shetty and Rankireddy are placed 10th in the world.

The cancelation of the Singapore Open also means it's all but over for shuttlers like Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth, who are ranked 19th and 14th in their respective singles rankings.

Singapore Open could have provided some points to shuttlers

The Singapore Open, a Super 500 tournament, could have provided some points to shuttlers to help improve their chances to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

But with the cancelation of the event along with the Malaysia Open and the India Open earlier, shuttlers have been robbed of one last opportunity to make a push in the rankings.

