BWF India Open 2025 Day 1 Results: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, PV Sindhu move into second round

The 2025 India Open got off to a hectic start in New Delhi today. Some of the world’s top shuttlers were in action at the Super 750, and fans were treated to exciting matches.

Overall, the Indian contingent dealt with some heavy losses on the opening day of the tournament. The women's doubles pairs of Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand and Ashwini Ponappa/Tanisha Crasto were both knocked out in their first-round matches.

Additionally, Srikanth Kidambi, who was moved to the main draw after some other players withdrew, himself opted out of play, gifting China's Weng Hong Yang a free pass into the round of 16.

On the positive end at the India Open, the men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty moved into the second round. The pair was up against Malaysia's Man Wei Chong and Kai Win Tee and needed three games to seal the deal.

On the singles end, both Kiran George and PV Sindhu clinched wins today. George scraped past Japan's Yushi Tanaka 21-19, 14-21, 27-25 while Sindhu triumphed over Sung Shuo Yun in her season opener for 2025.

India Open 2025: Full results from day one (Indians only)

Mixed Doubles Round of 32

Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto (India) beat Chen Cheng Kuan/Hsu Yin-Hui 8-21, 21-19, 21-17

Thomas Gicquel/Delphine Delrue (France) beat Satish Karunakar/Aadya Variyath (India) beat 21-12, 21-10

Hee Yong Kai Terry/Jin YunJia (Singapore) beat Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde (India) 17-21, 21-18, 21-15

Women's Doubles Round of 32

Arisa Igarashi/Ayaka Sakuramoto (Japan) beat Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand (India) 23-21, 21-19

Ornicha Jongsathapornparn/Sukitta Suwachai (Thailand) beat Amrutha Pramuthesh/Sonali Singh (India) 19-21, 21-15, 21-12

Ashwini Bhatt/Shikha Gautam (India) beat Jackie Dent/Crystal Lai (Canada) 22-20, 21-18

Li Yi Jing/Luo Xu Min (China) beat Rashmi Ganesh/Sania Sikkandar (India) 21-8, 21-9

Hu Ling Feng/Jheng Yu Chieh (Chinese Taipei) beat Apoorva Gahlawat/Sakshi Gahlawat (India) 21-12, 21-4

Women's Singles Round of 32

PV Sindhu (India) beat Sung Shuo Yun 21-14, 22-20

Men's Singles Round of 31

Weng Hong Yang (China) won by walkover against Srikanth Kidambi (India)

Kiran George (India) beat Yushi Tanaka (Japan) 21-19, 14-21, 27-25

Men's Doubles Round of 32

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (India) beat Man Wei Chong/Kai Win Tee (Malaysia) 23-21, 19-21, 21-16

Kenya Mitsuhashi/Hiroki Okamura (Japan) beat Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy/Sai Pratheek K. (India) 21-19, 21-16

