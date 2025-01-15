BWF India Open 2025 Day 2 Results: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen knocked out in opening round in front of home crowd

After a shaky opening day at the India Open, things only went from bad to worse for the nation's shuttlers today (January 15). Out of their 12 matches, the country's contingent was able to clinch victory in only four.

Two of the biggest blows to Indian badminton enthusiasts today came in the men's singles event. Former World Championships bronze medalist HS Prannoy was knocked out in the opening round of his campaign in New Delhi by Chinese Taipei's Su Li Yang. Meanwhile, Paris Olympics semi-finalist Lakshya Sen suffered the same fate, and was shown the door by Yang’s compatriot Lin Chun-Yi.

The men's singles event at the India Open also saw rising star Priyanshu Rajawat concede a defeat to Japan’s Kodai Naraoka after a hard-fought battle that went the full distance.

On the other end, the women's singles matches witnessed Malvika Bansod and Aakarshi Kashyap fall to Han Yue and Pornpawee Chochuwong respectively, while Anupama Upadhyay edged out fellow Indian Rakshitha Sree Santosh Ramraj for a spot in the Round of 16.

Additionally, the women's doubles duo of Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto also eased into their second round, and were joined by the pair of Rutuparna and Swetaparna Panda.

India Open 2025: Full results at the end of Day 2 (Indians only)

Full results from the India Open:

Women's Singles Round of 32

Han Yue (China) beat Malvika Bansod (India) 20-22, 21-16, 21-11

Pornpawee Chochuwong (Thailand) beat Aakarshi Kashyap (India) 21-17, 21-13

Anupama Upadhyay (India) beat Rakshitha Sree Santosh Ramraj (India) 21-17, 21-18

Men's Singles Round of 32

Kodai Naraoka (Japan) beat Priyanshu Rajawat (India) 21-16, 20-22, 21-13

Su Li Yang (Chinese Taipei) beat HS Prannoy (India) 16-21, 21-18, 21-12

Lin Chun-Yi (Chinese Taipei) beat Lakshya Sen (India) 21-15, 21-10

Men's Doubles Round of 32

Ben Lane/Sean Vendy (England) beat Chayanit Joshi/Mayank Rana (India) 21-8, 21-14,

Women's Doubles Round of 32

Rutuparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda (India) beat Phattharin Aiamvareesrisakul/Sarisa Janpeng (Thailand) 7-21, 21-19, 21-14

Kim Hye Jeong/Kong Hee Yong (South Korea) beat Gaytri Rawat/Mansa Rawat (India) 21-7, 21-3

Ashwini Ponappa/Tanisha Crasto (India) beat Radhika Sharma/Kavya Gupta (India) 21-11, 21-12

Pearly Tan Thinaah Muralitharan (Malaysia) beat Prerana Alvekar/Mrunmayee Deshpande (India) 21-8, 21-19

Mixed Doubles Round of 32

Ashith Surya/Amrutha Pramuthesh (India) beat Tarun Kona/Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli (India) 21-14, 21-15

