BWF India Open 2025 Day 3 Results: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, PV Sindhu, Kiran George move into quarterfinals

Pre-quarterfinals day (January 16) at the India Open brought with it some exciting badminton action. In the singles events, shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kiran George safely made it into the quarters. Meanwhile, the doubles matches saw Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ease into the final eight.

For George, his campaign in New Delhi has been marked by difficult matches. His opening-round encounter saw him outdo Japan's Yushi Tanaka after a long battle that went the full distance.

Today, the Indian was up against France’s Alex Lanier. The two players fought hard in the first game, with George claiming a 22-20 win, despite having trailed his opponent 14-20 at one point. The second game saw the Indian seal the deal 21-13 with ease.

Meanwhile, PV Sindhu’s Round-of-16 match at the India Open saw her continue her impressive season debut. Today, the two-time Olympic medalist trundled over Japanese youngster Manami Suizu, winning the match 21-15, 21-13.

Elsewhere, the men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had to work hard for their spot in the quarterfinals of the Super 750 event. The pair was up against Japan's Kenya Mitsuhashi and Hiroki Okamura, and lost their opening game 20-22. However, the Indians quickly fought back over the course of the next two games, eventually winning the match 21-14, 21-16.

India Open 2025: Full results from Day 3 (Indians only)

Women's Doubles Round of 16

Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee (South Korea) beat Rutuparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda (India) 21-6, 21-7

Yuki Fukushima/Mayu Matsumoto (Japan) beat Ashwini Ponappa/Tanisha Crasto (India) 21-9, 23-21

Li Yi Jing/Luo Xu Min (China) beat Ashwini Bhatt/Shikha Gautam (India) 21-7, 21-10

Men's Singles Round of 16

Kiran George (India) beat Alex Lanier (France) 22-20, 21-13

Women's Singles Round of 16

PV Sindhu (India) beat Manami Suizu (Japan) 21-15, 21-13

Tomoka Miyazaki (Japan) beat Anupama Upadhyay (India) 21-6, 21-9

Mixed Doubles Round of 16

Hiroki Midorikawa/Natsu Saito (Japan) beat Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto (India) 21-18, 21-17

Yang-Po Hsuan/Hu Ling Fang (Chinese Taipei) beat Ashith Surya/Amrutha Pramuthesh (India) 21-8, 21-11

Men's Doubles Round of 16

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (India) beat Kenya Mitsuhashi/Hiroki Okamura (Japan) 20-22, 21-14, 21-16

