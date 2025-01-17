BWF India Open 2025 Day 4 Results: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty storm into semis as PV Sindhu, Kiran George bow out

Friday, January 17 witnessed some exciting badminton action at the India Open, as some of the world's best shuttlers fought for a spot in the semifinals. The Indian campaign today featured PV Sindhu, Kiran George, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, with only the men's doubles pair registering a win.

The first Indian in action today at the K.D. Jadhav Indoor Stadium was Sindhu, as she took on Paris Olympics bronze medalist Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. The match was highly anticipated, but got off to a disappointing start for the crowd as Sindhu squandered the first game 9-21.

Not one to be bogged down, the 29-year-old came back fighting, quickly establishing her rhythm in the second game, forcing a decider 21-19.

Trending

The third and final game began with shuttles blazing, as the two players set a punishing pace. Sindhu and Tunjung continuously kept within striking distance of each other, before the Indonesian pulled off some magnificent plays near the end of the third game, going on a run of four straight points to claim a 21-17 victory.

Up next, Kiran George took the court for his quarterfinal encounter against Weng Hong Yang. George had delivered some impressive performances early at the India Open, and expectations were high for the youngster.

However, Yang simply proved to be too good today. Despite a massive crowd cheering for George, the Chinese dominated the first game, winning 21-13. While the Indian put up a valiant fight in the second game, Yang was the better player today, sealing the deal 21-19.

After two consecutive losses, fans at the India Open needed something to cheer for, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were the ones to deliver. The duo got down to business on Court 1 and made quick work of their South Korean opponents, Yong Jin and Min Hyuk Kang.

Rankireddy and Shetty outfoxed the pair opposite them in every way to claim the first game 21-10. From there, it was simply a matter of keeping the momentum going, and the duo sealed their spot in the semifinals 21-17.

India Open 2025: Full results from Day 4 (Indians only)

Women's Singles Quarterfinals

Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (Indonesia) beat PV Sindhu (Indian) 21-9, 19-21, 21-17

Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Weng Hong Yang (China) beat Kiran George (India) 21-13, 21-19

Men's Doubles Quarterfinals

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (India) beat Yong Jin/Min Hyuk Kang (South Korea) 21-10, 21-17

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback