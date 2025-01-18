BWF India Open 2025 Results: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ousted in semifinals

The India Open men's doubles semifinals matches saw Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bow out of the competition after a straight games loss to Sze Fei Goh and Nur Izzuddin. With this the nation's campaign at the Super 750 has drawn to a close.

Rankireddy and Shetty entered the India Open on the back of a semifinal finish at the Malaysia Open Super 1000, and expectations for the former World No.1 pair were running high.

The duo's campaign in New Delhi got off to a shaky start, and they were forced to three games in the first two matches of the event. However, they found their rhythm by the time they reached the quarterfinals, brushing off South Korea's Yong Jin and Min Hyuk Kang in straight games to advance into the final four.

Today's semifinal match between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and Sze Fei Goh and Nur Izzuddin got off to an electric start. The score was tied early into the game, before the Indiansoved forward 9-6, only for their Malaysian opponents to take an 11-10 lead at the interval.

From there, the two pairs were once again engaged in a fierce battle, before Goh and Izzuddin moved ahead 19-15, and eventually claimed a 21-18 win.

Rankireddy and Shetty struggled to find their pace early in the second game, and we're trailing the Malaysians 0-5. However, they managed to turn things around for a little bit, and evened up the score at 12-12. Unfortunately, this inspired stint didn't last long, and Goh and Izzuddin eventually claimed a dominant 21-14 win to move into the finals and put a damper on the cheering crowd.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty to return to action at the Indonesia Masters

For Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, their 2025 has seen them deliver some strong performances, despite a title finish eluding the pair. The Indians made the semifinals at the Malaysia Open in their season debut, and followed this up with another semi final finish at the India Open.

Now, the former World No.1s will resume their title hunt in late January at the Indonesia Masters. The event is a Super 500, and is scheduled to take place between January 21 and 26 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Outside of Rankireddy and Shetty, the event will also see the women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto in action, while the nation's singles campaign is highlighted by Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, and Priyanshu Rajawat.

