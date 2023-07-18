BWF Korea Open: Day 1 Results for India

The 2023 Korea Open, a BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament, began with a day of formidable action at Yeosu, South Korea on Tuesday. In front of an enthusiastic crowd and determined participants, four Indian players featured in the action.

The first Indian on the court was Harshit Aggarwal, featuring in the first qualifier of the day against Malaysian Jia Jie Tan. Dominating the court from the very beginning, Aggarwal left no corner of the court undefended in this match.

In a quick 33 minutes, Harshit won the match 21-15, 21-17. The Indian played in the second round of the qualifiers on the same day, battling Choi Pyeong Gang of Korea. However, Harshit was unable to win this match. At the end, the score read 21-15, 10-21, 21-10 in favor of the Korean.

The only other Indian men's singles player in action on Tuesday, at the Korean Open was Shashwat Dalal. Despite showing some admirable skill, Dalal lost out to a better player Jeong Min Seo, 21-14, 21-17.

Next up at the Korea Open was the Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Given their intimidating attacking play and flawless defense, they were geared up for this match.

Rankireddy and Shetty delivered exactly what the Indian fans were looking for as the 3rd seeds took a 21-16, 21-14 victory over Jomkoh and Kedren.

The last Indians to take the court on Day 1 of the Korea Open were Dhruv and Arjun. While the pair have had some breakout performances recently, including a quarterfinal appearance at the world championships in Tokyo last year, luck didn't favor the young champs this time.

They were forced to retire 7 minutes into their match against the 8th-seeded Chinese pair of Chen and Yi. The score at the time read 5-6 in favor of the Chinese duo.

Complete results of Indian players from BWF Korea Open 2023 - Day 1

Men's Singles (Qualifiers)

Harshit Aggarwal vs Jia Jie Tan

21-15, 21-17

Shashwat Dalal vs Jeong Min Seo

14-21, 17-21

Harshit Aggarwal vs Choi Pyeong Gang

15-21, 21-10, 10-21

Men's Doubles

Satwiksairaj/Chirag vs Jomkoh/Kedren

21-16, 21-14

Arjun/Druv* vs Chen/Yi

5-6

(*retired)

There are 13 Indians in action on Wednesday at the Korea Open, and fans will wait with fingers crossed for positive results across the board.