BWF Prize Money List 2023: Satwik/Chirag only Indians in top 30

Indian men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty is the top earners among Indians, according to the prize money list released by Badminton World Federation (BWF) recently.

According to the list, the Indian doubles pair earned a total of USD 87,166 each in 2023. They are the only Indians to feature in the top 30 earners' list.

The Indian duo had an excellent 2023 so far, especially, from March. The duo lifted the Swiss Open title in March, earning prize money of USD 210,000. In June, the pair lifted Indonesia Open, earning USD 1,250,000.

Notably, the Indonesia Open was their biggest victory, in terms of prize money. In July, the pair lifted the Korea Open, which had the prize money of USD 420,000.

The Indian pair are certainly the best performers for the country this year so far. Also, their impressive run has helped them to capture World No. 2 spot in men's doubles. Viktor Axelsen is the top earner among the men shuttlers. Despite missing out on several tournaments, he has earned USD 270,195 this year.

11 Women in the top 20 BWF Prize Money List

The women have dominated this year's BWF Prize money List. According to the release, Korean sensation An Se-Young leads the prize money list this year with an overall earnings of USD 428, 480. The Korean star has won seven international events so far.

Akane Yamaguchi of Japan is in the third position with prize money of USD 259,190. The current singles world number two recently won the Canada Open 2023 and the Malaysia Masters as well. However, her recent biggest win came in German Open in March, where she defeated An Se Young in the final.

The reigning Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei is fourth in the BWF Prize Money list 2023 with a prize money of USD 175, 760. South Korea's Baek Ha Na is in the top ten list as well. The 22-year-old is in the eighth position with USD 154, 828 in the BWF Prize Money list.