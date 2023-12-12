BWF Rankings: Ashwini Ponnappa & Tanisha Crasto crack top 25 following Guwahati Masters title win

India's women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto have surged four spots to 24th in the latest world rankings released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Tuesday, December 12. This comes on the back of the duo's title win at the Guwahati Masters last Sunday.

Ponnappa and Crasto are currently the India No. 2 in the women's doubles doubles discipline, trailing Commonwealth Games bronze medalists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand by five places.

Expand Tweet

In men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continue to be ranked second. In the mixed doubles category, Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor are India's top pair at the 39th position.

In men's singles, Lakshya Sen rose a solitary rung to 16th. HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth, meanwhile, maintain their eighth and 24th rankings, respectively.

In the women's singles section, PV Sindhu is placed at 11th, while Aakarshi Kashyap slid two spots to 40th. Rising star Malvika Bansod jumped seven places to 51st following her stellar run to the semifinals of the Guwahati Masters. Assam shuttler Ashmita Chaliha, on the other hand, has plummeted nine places to 63rd after her first-round defeat at the Super 100 tournament at home.

Ponnappa and Crasto made it two finals in two weeks

Expand Tweet

Veteran Ashwini Ponnappa and youngster Tanisha Crasto have been in sublime form in the past couple of weeks. Their Guwahati Masters success came right after their runner-up finish at the Super 300 Syed Modi International a week before.

Ponnappa and Crasto bowed out in three games to Japan's Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi in the summit clash in Lucknow.

They bounced back strongly a week later in Guwahati to go one better this time around. Seeded second, they cruised to the title without conceding a game along the way. In the final, Ponnappa and Crasto thrashed Sung Shuo Yun and Yu Chien Hui 21-13, 21-19.