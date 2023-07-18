BWF Rankings: PV Sindhu out of Top 15; moves to world number 17

Double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu's ranking woes continue as she slid down five places to World No.17 in the latest BWF rankings. Sindhu's descent in the rankings coincides with her early exit from the US Open, where she fell in the quarterfinals against lower-ranked Gao Fang Jie.

Prior to her US Open defeat, she faced another setback in the Canada Open, losing in the semi-finals to World No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi. Despite displaying impressive performances in recent tournaments, Sindhu's ranking has taken a hit due to a lackluster start to the 2023 season.

The year began on a promising note for Sindhu, holding the seventh position in the world rankings. However, the elusive title she yearns for remains out of reach, causing her ranking to plummet to the 17th spot.

Acknowledging her underwhelming year, Sindhu expressed that her recent loss in the US Open quarterfinals had a profound emotional impact on her. The defeat seems to have affected her confidence and overall performance, leading to a decline in her rankings.

"This loss has left a significant emotional impact on me, especially considering the challenging and demanding year I've had. It's disheartening to experience a disappointing defeat after each successful tournament. However, I am determined to channel my emotions into redoubling my efforts and making the remainder of the year truly remarkable," Sindhu's caption on Instagram post read.

Sindhu's fans and supporters are undoubtedly concerned about her current predicament, hoping she can regain her form and bounce back stronger in the upcoming tournaments.

Indian shuttlers eye redemption and progress at Korea Open

In the Men's singles category, HS Prannoy slipped to World No.10 after being inactive since the Indonesia Open. Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth maintained their rankings at 12 and 20, respectively.

In a disappointing turn of events, Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly have experienced a setback in women's doubles, slipping to World No. 19. Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy remained India's top mixed doubles pair, ranked 35th in the world.

Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty held on to their world ranking of 3 in Men's doubles. Currently, they are featuring in the Korea Open, and entered into the Round of 16. Prannoy must bounce back by participating in future tournaments to prevent a further decline in his ranking.

Sen and Srikanth aim to maintain their positions while striving for progress. Rankireddy and Shetty's consistency is admirable, and Gopichand and Jolly need a strong showing in the Korea Open.

Kapoor and Reddy must continue their impressive form to climb higher in the rankings. The Korea Open presents a valuable opportunity for Indian shuttlers to improve their rankings amidst a highly competitive Road to Paris.