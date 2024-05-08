BWF Thailand Open 2024: Sat-Chi, HS Prannoy to lead Indian challenge as PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen opt out 

The Thailand Open is scheduled to take place between May 14 and 19 and will mark the end of a month-long hiatus of the BWF World Tour. India will be featuring a slightly depleted contingent in Bangkok as both PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen have withdrawn from the competition.

For Sindhu, it has now been a month since she's taken to court at an international event, having last played the Badminton Asia Championships in early April.

The former world champion opted out of the Uber Cup In Chengdu and won't be in action in Thailand either. Sindhu has already secured her quota for the Paris Olympics and is likely focusing her energies on preparation for the marquee event.

Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen was on court at the Thomas Cup earlier this month, putting up a fantastic performance against home heroes China. Like Sindhu, Sen has already confirmed his ticket to Paris and will be more focused on preparations for July.

In their absence, the Indian field will be headlined by the men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag as well as singles star Prannoy. Both Sat-Chi and Prannoy had forgettable outings in Chengdu at the Thomas Cup and will be hoping to get back to form at the Thailand Open.

Rankireddy and Shetty have been handed a relatively easy draw. The first potentially dangerous encounter for the top seeds will come in the semifinals, where they will probably run into Chinese foes He Ji Ting/Ren Xiang Yu.

HS Prannoy on the other hand will most likely have to battle Kunlavut Vitidsarn in his quarterfinals before having to deal with first seed Anders Antonsen in the semis.

Leading the Indian women's doubles challenge at the Thailand Open will be fourth seeds, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto. Meanwhile, the women's singles draw features Indian up-and-comers like Ashmita Chaliha and Aakarshi Kashyap.

BWF Thailand Open 2024: Full list of Indian entries

Men's Singles

HS Prannoy,

Kiran George,

Satish Karunakaran

Women's Singles

Ashmita Chaliha,

Unnati Hooda,

Malvika Bansod,

Imad Farooqui Samiya,

Aakarshi Kashyap

Men's Doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty,

Women's Doubles

Palak Arora/Unnati Hooda,

Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto,

Rutuparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda,

Nikki Rapria/Nishu Rapria,

Mixed Doubles

Sathish Karunakaran/Aadya Variyath,

Sumeeth Reddy/Sikki Reddy