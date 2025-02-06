BWF to trial new scoring system in selected competitions from April 2025

In a bold step in terms of amplifying the view experience and reaching a wider audience, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) has officially decided to pilot the new 3x15 scoring system.

This new scoring system will be tried out during certain events that start in April 2025. The trial period will be for six months and will include several Continental Championships, Grade 3 events, national leagues, and other international competitions.

The current format is 3x21. This has been the norm for years, where the matches come in a best-of-three format with each game being played up to 21 points. According to the BWF's new 3x15 system, games played up to 15 points in place of 21 will be faster and more entertaining for both players and fans.

Trending

The BWF Council approved this experimental shift during its meeting in November 2024. As asserted by BWF, the new scoring system would reduce the total number of points played per game, make matches faster without losing competitive intensity, and thereby have a better game finish.

One of the key benefits of the 3x15 format is it can produce quicker game finishes, which could also help with scheduling and improve fan engagement.

Motive behind BWF's new scoring system

The BWF also expects this will lead to rallies that are more intense and thrilling so that the entire audience experience becomes much more enthusiastic. Moreover, because the match would be much faster, players would have opportunities for faster recovery between games.

According to the federation, such a change may result in better match consistency with reduced chances of prolonged matches.

The BWF will measure the effectiveness of the new scoring system through surveys conducted at the end of the test period, seeking athlete, official, and commercial partner feedback. Based on the result, BWF could set up 3x15 scores at its next Annual General Meeting in 2026.

For now, the latest attempt the BWF sets forward, proposing scoring experiments into a previously fixed format in their previous format adjusting for more thrilling and exciting dynamics of the playground.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback