The first men's singles semifinals of the BWF World Championships had all Indian fans glued to the screen.

Singles superstar HS Prannoy was in action on Saturday (August 26) in Copenhagen against Thai player Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

Coming into this match, HS Prannoy, the renowned "Giant Slayer" got the better of reigning World and Olympic Champion Viktor Axelsen in three games in his quarter-finals. Vitidsarn on the other hand beat young gun Wang Tzu Wei in his round of eight.

The match started out well enough for Prannoy. The ninth seed looked strong in his movements and capitalized well on his smashes. At one point in the first game, Prannoy had an eight-point lead. While Vitidsarn did his best to fight back, the Indian took home the set 21-18.

The start of the second game mirrored the first, with Prannoy leading four to nothing. However, the Thai third seed soon got his mojo back and led 11-7 into the interval. Vitidsarn eventually won the second game 21-13.

The deciding set of this BWF World Championship semifinal had everyone on the edge of their seats. Vitidsarn looked strong in his defense while Prannoy seemed unable to maintain a challenging pace. Vitidsarn once again led the game 11-7 when the players headed into the interval.

The second half of the deciding set was all Vitidsarn. While Prannoy had some moments of magic, it simply wasn't enough. As the end edged closer, it was obvious that the Keralite had run out of steam. The Thai player stormed to victory 21-14.

While Prannoy lost this match, the Indian is still assured of his first-ever BWF World Championships medal. This medal also keeps intact India's record of finishing on the podium of every BWF World Championships since 2011.

HS Prannoy adds BWF World Championships medal to his collection

This semi-final marks Prannoy's best finish at the World Championships and assures him of a bronze medal. This is another feather in the cap of one of India's best men's singles players.

Alongside his World Championships medal, HS Prannoy also has the prestigious Thomas Cup gold to his name that he won at the 2022 Bangkok game as part of the men's team. Prannoy also struck gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games as part of India's mixed team.