BWF World Rankings 2023: Rankireddy and Chirag burst into top five after scripting history

By reclaiming the fifth spot in the most recent Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings, Indian badminton duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have once more established themselves in the sport.

The pair had reached this position in December of last year, but had fallen to sixth place soon. However, their recent performances have brought them back to fifth place. Their performance was so effortless, and they played with full grit and determination for their country. Both players have been phenomenal throughout their careers, in the doubles category.

Their victory at the Badminton Asia Championships was one of the highlights of their recent performances. The team made history by finishing India's 58-year-old dry spell for the title.

Dinesh Khanna was the last shuttler from India to win the continental championship. In a close match, Satwik and Chirag defeated the Malaysian team of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi, winning 16-21, 21-17, and 21-19.

Their coming out on top at the Badminton Asia Titles has helped their rankings as well as carried pride to the Indian badminton. Satwik and Chirag have helped put Indian badminton on the world stage by consistently performing well in various tournaments.

The BWF rankings represent the quality of a player by calculating the points scored in the preceding 52 weeks. Earlier, India’s PV Sindhu climbed to second position, while Saina Nehwal had the career-best ranking of no 1.

More Advancements for India in BWF World Rankings 2023

Apart from Satwik and Chirag, other Indian shuttlers have also made significant improvements in the latest BWF rankings.

Men's Singles Category:

In the men’s singles category, HS Prannoy retained his ninth spot, while Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen moved up one place each to reach the 22nd and 23rd spots, respectively. Mithun Manjunath made a significant jump of five positions and is now ranked world no. 41.

Women's Singles Category:

In the ladies' singles classification, PV Sindhu slipped to the twelfth spot, while Tanya Hemanth made an eminent improvement to arrive at the 55th spot. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand moved up two spots to finish 17th in the women's doubles competition.

Badminton - Commonwealth Games: Day 4

The most recent BWF rankings are evidence of the difficult work and devotion of Indian badminton players. It is clear that they have been reliably improving and becoming famous in the realm of badminton. To achieve these outcomes, the Indian Badminton body has exerted considerable effort.

The Indian badminton community should be proud of Satwik and Chirag's recent victory at the Badminton Asia Championships and their rise in the most recent BWF rankings.

Indian badminton players have gained international recognition as a result of their consistent performances. Indian badminton players are certain to rise to greater heights in the future thanks to such remarkable performances. This would raise the stature of the Indian Badminton kingdom for a long time, as the players prove to be the best in business.

