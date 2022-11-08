BWF World Rankings: Lakshya Sen rises to career-best No. 6, Satwik-Chirag back to 7th

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen has climbed two spots to a career-high No. 6 in the latest BWF world rankings released by the world body on Tuesday, November 8.

The 21-year-old has had a productive season, winning two titles at the India Open and the Commonwealth Games. He also finished as the runner-up at the All England Open and the German Open, in addition to playing a key role in India's historic Thomas Cup triumph.

Post his Birmingham glory, the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy student made it to the last eight at the Denmark Open. Sen, however, crashed out of last week's Hylo Open in the first round after suffering from a throat infection. This has prompted his withdrawal from the Australian Open, scheduled to be held from November 15.

Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, meanwhile, continue to remain static at 11th and 12th in the BWF world rankings, respectively.

In women's singles, PV Sindhu moved up a spot to fifth. The two-time Olympic medalist hasn't been in action since winning the Commonwealth Games gold in August due to an ankle injury she suffered in Birmingham.

Sindhu is the only Indian woman to have qualified for the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals, to be held in Guangzhou from December 14-18. HS Prannoy is the other Indian to have booked his berth at the gala event.

Among other singles players, while Saina Nehwal remains at 33rd, rising star Malvika Bansod made a leap of four spots to be placed at 35th.

Treesa/Gayatri move up in BWF world rankings along with Satwik/Chirag

Recently crowned French Open men's doubles champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were shown the door by the English pair of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in the Hylo Open quarterfinals. They still managed to make it back to their career-best seventh spot.

Commonwealth Games bronze medal-winning women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand went down in a nail-biting semifinal at last week's Hylo Open. Their efforts have been rewarded with a five-place jump to a career-high No. 23 spot in the latest BWF world rankings.

In mixed doubles, the young duo of Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar have climbed a couple of rungs to 28th.

