BWF World Rankings: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty soar to career-best No. 3 spot after Indonesia Open win

India's men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty soared to a career-high world No. 3 spot in the latest world rankings released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Tuesday, June 20. This comes on the back of the duo's biggest title win at the Super 1000 Indonesia Open on Sunday, June 18.

The Commonwealth Games champions toppled second seeds and reigning world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik 21-17, 21-18 in the summit clash to become the first Indian pair to win a Super 1000 event. It was the Indians' first triumph over the Malaysians in nine meetings.

The win gave Satwik and Chirag their third title of the year following success at the Swiss Open and the Badminton Asia Championships earlier in the season.

The title glory pushed them three spots up from sixth in the latest rankings. Rankireddy and Shetty's previous best world ranking was fourth.

Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth & Priyanshu Rajawat rise in latest BWF world rankings

Kidambi Srikanth rose three spots in the latest BWF world rankings (Image: Getty)

The men's singles section, too, had a lot of movers. Former Indonesia Open champion Kidambi Srikanth made a return to the quarterfinals by dint of which he has surged three rungs to 19th in the latest BWF rankings.

Commonwealth Games gold medalist Lakshya Sen fell in the second round to Srikanth. Despite that, he moved up a couple of positions to 18th.

India's rising star Priyanshu Rajawat, who won the Orleans Masters earlier in the year, peaked at No. 30 following a tight three-game second-round loss to eventual runner-up Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

HS Prannoy was India's best performer in singles, having made the last four. He, however, remains static in the ninth spot and continues to be India's highest-ranked singles shuttler.

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu, who bowed out in the second round at the Indonesia Open, rose two spots to 12th. Saina Nehwal jumped a solitary rung to 31st.

Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashmita Chaliha, Malvika Bansod, and Tasnim Mir are placed at 41st, 43rd, 46th, and 50th, respectively.

In men's doubles, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila are India's second-best pair at 25th.

In women's doubles, Commonwealth Games bronze medalists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand continue to hold on to the 16th position.

Denmark Masters mixed doubles champions Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor surged a couple of spots to 33rd while Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar are ranked 38th.

