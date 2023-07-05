Canada Open 2023: Results at the end of Day 1

After a week's break, the highly anticipated Canada Open 2023, a Super 500 badminton tournament, began, captivating fans with intense matches and unexpected outcomes.

This annual competition, held at the prestigious Markin-MacPhail Centre in Calgary, Canada, has been a fixture on the badminton calendar since 1957. This year's tournament, which was previously a Super 100 event, was elevated to Super 500 status.

On Day 1, Indian players took the court, hoping to make a name for themselves in the prestigious tournament. Kai Schaefer of Germany faced Parupalli Kashyap of India in the Men's Singles Qualification Round of 16. Despite a valiant effort, Schaefer fell short and was defeated by Kashyap.

Kashyap advanced to the Men's Singles Qualification Quarterfinals, where he faced China's Lei Lan Xi. The match proved to be difficult, with Kashyap eventually bowing out after a hard-fought battle.

Chen Zhi Ray and Lu Chen of Chinese Taipei faced the Indian duo of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala in the Men's Doubles Round of 32. Despite their best efforts, Chen and Lu were defeated by the Indian duo.

Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda represented India against the Canadian team of Jacqueline Cheung and Jeslyn Chow in the Women's Doubles Round of 32. It was a close match, but the Canadian duo triumphed in the end.

As the first day of the Canada Open 2023 concluded, it was clear that the tournament would be full of surprises and fierce competition. Despite some disappointments for the Indian team, fans are looking forward to the upcoming matches and the chance for their favorite players to showcase their talents on the international stage.

Notably, Indians have previously won the Canada Open, with Jwala Gutta/Ashwini Ponnapa, Manu Attri/B. Sumeeth Reddy, and Sai Praneeth emerging as champions.

With the tournament's upgraded status, the stakes are higher than ever, promising even more exciting badminton action as the competition progresses.

Canada Open 2023: Day 1 Results (Indians Only)

Men's Singles - Qualification Round of 16:

Kai Schaefer (Germany) lost to Parupalli Kashyap (India) 0-2

Scores: 14-21, 20-22

Men's Singles - Qualification Quarterfinal:

Parupalli Kashyap (India) lost to Lei Lan Xi (China) 0-2

Scores: 17-21, 20-22

Men's Doubles - Round of 32:

Chen Zhi Ray [PFQ] / Lu Chen (Chinese Taipei) lost to Krishna Prasad Garaga / Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala (India) 0-2

Scores: 14-21, 16-21

Women's Doubles - Round of 32:

Rutaparna Panda / Swetaparna Panda (India) lost to Jacqueline Cheung / Jeslyn Chow (Canada) 0-2

Scores: 21-15, 15-21, 9-21

