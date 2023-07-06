Canada Open 2023: Results at the end of Day 2

On Day 2, the Canada Open 2023 provided exhilarating badminton action as Indian players took centre stage, showcasing their skills and determination. The tournament, held at the Markin-MacPhail Centre in Calgary, Canada, featured some exciting matches and unexpected results.

B. Sai Praneeth faced Ygor Coelho of Brazil in the men's singles Round of 32. Despite his best efforts, Praneeth was unable to defeat his opponent, losing the match 12-21, 17-21. Praneeth was unable to cope with Coelho's formidable play and consistency.

Lakshya Sen, on the other hand, triumphed in his match against second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Sen demonstrated his talent and determination by making exceptional shots and displaying tactical prowess en route to a 21-18, 21-15 victory.

PV Sindhu, the Indian star and Olympic medalist, dominated Talia NG in the Women's Singles Round of 32. Sindhu's powerful smashes and precise shots shone brightly as she easily defeated her opponent 21-16, 21-9.

Ruthvika Shivani, on the other hand, was disappointed as she faced defeat at the hands of Thailand's Supanida Katethong. Shivani fought valiantly, but Katethong's deft play and well-placed shots proved too difficult to overcome.

On Day 2 of the Canada Open 2023, Indian players had a mixed bag of fortunes. While Sai Praneeth and Ruthvika Shivani were eliminated, Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu proved their mettle and advanced to the next round.

The Canada Open has a rich history of Indian success, with the likes of Sai Praneeth, Manu Attri/Sumeeth Reddy and Jwala Gutta/Ashwini Ponnappa lifting the trophies in the past. Expectations for the Indian contingent to make a mark in the ongoing tournament remain high.

Canada Open 2023: Day 2 Results (Indians Only)

Men’s Singles Round of 32

B. Sai Praneeth (India) lost to Ygor Coelho (Brazil) 0-2

Scores: 12-21, 17-21

Lakshya Sen (India) beat Kunlavut Vitidsarn (Thailand) 2-0

Scores: 21-18, 21-15

Women’s Singles Round of 32

PV Sindhu (India) beat Talia NG (Canada) 2-0

Scores: 21-16, 21-9

Ruthvika Shivani (India) lost to Supanida Katethong (Thailand) 0-2

Scores: 12-21, 3-21

