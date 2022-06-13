Canada Para Badminton International: Manisha Ramdass and Manasi Joshi win gold, Indian contingent bags nine medals

Ever since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Indian para shuttlers have had an incredible run in back-to-back international tournaments, winning a considerable number of medals with their consistency over the months.

Most recently, the Indian Para-Badminton players have bagged as many as nine medals at the Canada Para Badminton International tournament that took place between June 8-12 in Ottawa. It included two golds, one silver and six bronze medals.

Manisha Ramdass (SU5) and Manasi Girishchandra Joshi (SL3) extended their winning streak as both the shuttlers bagged one gold medal each in their respective categories.

The 33-year-old Joshi thrashed Japan's Noriko Ito 21-14 21-10 in the women's singles summit clash to finish on top. Meanwhile, Manisha defeated 2020 Tokyo Paralympic bronze medallist Akiko Sugino 27-25 21-9 to win a gold medal in the SL3 category.

Following her gold medal win, Manasi Joshi wrote:

"This year I've decided that I will try and remain at the top of my game and at the top of the table. Bring it on...!"

Meanwhile, veteran shuttler and Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Pramod Bhagat settled for a silver medal after losing in the finals. He went down 14-21 21-9 15-21 to his arch-rival Daniel Bethell of England in a three-setter.

Medal-winners at the Canada Para Badminton International

Gold Medalists:

1. WS SU5 - Manisha Ramadas

2. WS SL3 - Manasi Joshi

Silver Medalist:

1. MS SL3 - Pramod Bhagat

Bronze Medallists:

1. MS SL3 - Nitesh Kumar

2. WS SL3 - Parul Parmar

3. MS SL4 - Tarun Dhillon

4. MS SU5 - Ruthick Raghupathi

5. XD SL3-SU5 - Ruthick Raghupathi & Manasi Joshi

6. MD SL3-SL4 - Nitesh Kumar & Tarun Dhillon

