Canada Para-Badminton International Tournament: Krishna bags 2 Gold medals; India pockets 20 medals

The Indian shuttler Krishna Nagar grabbed two gold medals in the Canada Para-Badminton International 2023, which concluded in Ottawa, Canada.

The Paralympic gold medalist defeated England's Jack Shephard to win the gold in the SH6 category. The final was closely contested, with Krishna winning it by 21-18, 21-16.

This is Krishna's first gold medal in 2023. After losing his mother two years ago, Krishna has been working hard to win the gold medal and dedicate it to her in the upcoming Paralympics in Paris. This is the first step towards his goal, as this win is important for his qualification for the upcoming Paralympics.

The shuttler also impressed everyone by winning another gold in Men's Doubles. Along with Sivarajan Solaimalai, he defeated Miles Krajewski-Vitor Tavares for the Gold Medal. Notably, the current seventh-ranked shuttler had to battle it out against Vitor Tavares in the Singles Semi-finals. He defeated the Brazil star 21-19,15-21,11-21 and advanced to the final.

India bag 20 medals in Canada Para-Badminton International

Indian Para-shuttlers ended the Canada Para-Badminton International with 20 Medals. Apart from Krishna's impressive run of two gold medals, Pramod Bhagat bagged a silver and two bronze medals.

The Padma Shri Awardee lost to England's Daniel Bethell by 12-21, 13-21 in 58 minutes in the SL3 Category. India's Nitesh Kumar settled for Bronze in the same category.

The World No.1 pair, Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam won a bronze medal in the Men's Doubles SL3-4 category. However, India dominated in the same category.

Nitesh Kumar and Tarun defeated Manoj Sarkar and Deep Ranjan Bisoyee in the final. Tarun also had an impressive run in men's singles of the SL4 category, where he bagged silver.

Bhagat, also, won a bronze medal in the Mixed Doubles category along with the teenager, Manisha Ramdas. The 18-year-old from Chennai, Manisha, also won a bronze medal in the Women's Singles in SU5 Category.

Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan pocketed gold in the Women's Doubles, SL3-SU5 category. Manasi also won a bronze medal in the Women's Singles SL3 category. Prem Kumar, who paired with Turkey's Emine, won the Gold medal in the Mixed Doubles WH1-2 category.

Overall, India had an excellent run in the tournament, ending it with five gold, 5 silver and 10 bronze medals.

